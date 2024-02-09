Capcom was allegedly thinking about more Dino Crisis prior to ExoPrimal's launch

According to games media vetern Jeff Grubb, Capcom has been considering reviving the long-dormant Dino Crisis IP in recent years. This may be pleasant to hear for any OG survival horror fans out there, but there's a catch. This particular rumour only fell on Grubb's ears prior to the release of ExoPrimal.

As such, Grubb expressed on the Good Mess Mornings show some doubt as to whether or not ExoPrimal itself was the source of these rumours, being a fresh dinosaur-focused game that many hoped had some manner of Dino Crisis tie-in back when it was revealed in a Sony State of Play back in 2022.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

This rumour was revealed by Grubb following the release of a Capcom consumer survey, in which it asked members of the public which older Capcom IPs they'd like to see revived. Featured games included many fan-favourites and cult classics, including Dino Crisis, Dead Rising, God Hand, and the Vs Capcom series.

If this rumour is accurate, it certainly spells good news for Dino Crisis fans. But then again, who could blame Capcom for seeing the righteous success of the Resident Evil remakes and not ponder its other survival horror franchises that could benefit from a similar treatment? Now, Dino Crisis may never have reached Resident Evil levels of popularity, but there's gold in those hills for any prospector or multi-national video game company will to get their hands dirty.

However, given Grubb's ExoPrimal sized asterisk on what he heard, you've got to wonder if the performance of the Cretaceous co-op experience would put a pause on such a project. While ExoPrimal had its merits, and was a great Game Pass grab for curious parties, it wasn't exactly an industry-shaking release. You've got to hope that its performance is attributed to a lack of excitement for the game itself, rather than dinosaur projects.

One can certainly hope. Especially as Capcom starts to run out of those classic Resident Evil games that are held in high regard. Resident Evil 5 would...take some work. Resident Evil 0 might also be a good bet, but its not exactly got the same gleam as those already given the remake treatment (in spite of its quality).

Let us know what you think - do you think a Dino Crisis game is in the cards?