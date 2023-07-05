New additions to Game Pass this month Include Exoprimal, McPixel 3, Sword and Fairy: Together Forever, more

Microsoft has revealed more games coming to Game Pass in July, and things kick off today with the return of GTA 5 and the addition of Sword and Fairy: Together Forever.

Sword and Fairy: Together Forever is the latest standalone entry in the nearly 27-year-old RPG franchise. By blending ancient mythology and traditional oriental aesthetics, the game tells the tale of three clans of Humans, Deity, and Demon. In the game, you will command a party of characters, each with unique personalities, motives, skills, strengths, and weaknesses. It features real-time combat mechanics with total freedom of movement and screen-filling skill animations. You can also switch between playable characters, meet and care for spirit creatures, discover interconnected environments, equip your party with new skills, play minigames, and much more.

McPixel 3 stars you, a wanna-be hero using unconventional yet entertaining methods to avert one disaster after another.

Coming soon to the service for cloud, console, and PC is McPixel 3. Landing tomorrow, July 6, McPixel 3 is a "save-the-day" adventure that sees the wanna-be hero avert one disaster after another and become mixed up in the most unbelievable situations you can imagine. One moment, you're trapped on a speeding train headed towards a cliff, and in another, you're in a falling plane. Sometimes, you're a dinosaur trying to hide from a meteorite, or you need to win a soccer match. There are over 100 levels of fast-paced action, over 20 minigames scattered throughout the game world, and you will earn coins to unlock new levels.

On July 11, Common’hood releases for cloud, console, and PC. The game is a squatter settlement sim with customizable base-building tools. In it, you will salvage materials, grow your food, research new technology, craft new tools, and build a new home. It features unique characters that will go from strangers to family, and you will help your community overcome the shortage of food and shelter.

Insurgency: Sandstorm comes to Game Pass for PC on July 11. If you are unfamiliar with the shooter, it features war-torn environments and contemporary conflict. The sequel to the indie breakout FPS Insurgency, the game allows you to battle across expansive maps in up to 14v14 modes or eight-player co-op against AI, and it features machine gun-mounted drivable vehicles.

July 14 will see the release of Exoprimal for cloud, console, and PC. Available on day one with Game Pass, in the game, you squad up and take down hordes of dinosaurs in a series of wargames run by an artificial intelligence called Leviathan. The game blends PvE and PvP through various objectives and exosuits to pilot. No two matches play out the same.

Techtonica comes to cloud, console, and PC on July 18, which is also the game's release date. Available day one with Game Pass, you will be exploring the sub-surface of a bioluminescent rogue alien planet. As you explore, you will construct factories, and are able to either work alone or in co-op to master automation, gather resources, research new technologies, mold the destructible terrain, establish a base of operations, and uncover secrets.

Also releasing on the service July 18 is The Cave for cloud and console. This adventure game from Monkey Island and Maniac Mansion creator Ron Gilbert and Double Fine Productions tasks you with assembling a team of three from seven unlikely adventurers. You will then descend into the mysterious depths to explore locations such as the subterranean amusement park, a medieval castle, and a fully armed and ready-to-launch nuclear-tipped ICBM. The game features a seamless cave world, the ability to switch between the three characters, and both physical and adventure puzzles. The game is highly replayable as you and try it again with a new set of characters for a different experience including story, puzzles, and areas of The Cave, and hidden treasures and collectibles.

Leaving Game Pass

New games mean some games will leave the service to make room. You have until July 15 to download and play Exo One, PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls, and Spelunky 2.

If you like what you play, pick up where you left off by purchasing the game for 20% off. Hurry, because once July 15 rolls around, the game is gone for good.