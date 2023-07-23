Exoprimal gets a new end-game PvE mode next week geared towards "veteran players"

Capcom has outlined a whole bunch of content that is coming to Exoprimal, with a new mode arriving in the game next week.

As shared in an update post on Steam, July 28 will see the arrival of a new PvE mode called Savage Gauntlet. This new mode is a separate one from Dino Survival, which is "designed to put veteran 5-person Exofighter teams to the test in special rotating weekly missions." The big focus is on you and your teammates taking down dinosaurs, without needing to worry about any rival Exofighters or a dominator. While you can play it just for fun, there are leaderboards, so you can make it a bit competitive too if you like. It should be noted that this will be an "endgame experience with difficulty that reflects that," and you only unlock it after beating the game's story.

The post also shared a roadmap for the three upcoming title updates, as well as the two collaborations, with the first update arriving August 16. This first update will add 10 new Alpha Variant exosuits, one for each of the current suits. They each have "new playstyles, weapons, abilities and looks," so you'll be able to mix up your strategy a bit when they drop.

Both the new mode and the first title update are part of the game's first season, but the roadmap also teased the next couple of seasons too. As part of season two, the second title update will drop which includes a new map called Ocean Platform, as well as new rigs, modules, and a new final mission. The Street Fighter 6 collaboration will also drop sometime during season two.

In season three, the third title update will drop, adding in beta variant exosuits, and Neo Triceratops. This season will also add the second collaboration, this time with Monster Hunter. The roadmap also teased a fourth season, though didn't show off anything that might be included in it.

Exoprimal launched last week, with our own Connor giving it a 3/5 in his review, writing, "Exoprimal will be a rollercoaster of surprises for the majority of players. Making your way through the fifty-or-so matches it takes to hit credits, experiencing all the spectacle on display in this curveball of a game, is in my opinion worth the cost of admission for Game Pass users, and perhaps at a discount for all others."