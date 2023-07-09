Exoprimal is cross-platform, but it will have some limitations at launch

While you'll technically be able to play with players on different consoles in Exoprimal, you won't be able to make a party with them.

Earlier this week, the official Exoprimal Twitter account shared a thread explaining how cross-platform works in the game, as well as the team's plans to make the feature more broad. "Hello Exofighters, we’ve seen the Exoprimal community discussions happening regarding the ability to create parties between players on different platforms, and would like to clarify the game’s feature set around this at launch," opens the thread.

"On day 1, Exoprimal will support cross-platform matchmaking, but party creation will be specific to each platform ecosystem, as seen below in no particular order: Group 1: Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Windows Group 2: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 Group 3: Steam/

"We are investigating ways to allow you to play together with your friends on other platforms, but this may take some time. On top of that, we’ll soon be sharing the full Title Update roadmap with you!"

Essentially, if you're on PlayStation, you can create a party with your friends on current (PS5) or last gen (PS4), and Xbox One, Series X/S, and Windows players can do the same with one another. It also seems that despite Windows and Steam both being PC releases, there won't be any cross-platform party creation there either.

This is possibly a bummer for those of you looking to form a group with your friends on different platforms, but hopefully the team will be able to figure it out soon enough.

Earlier this year it was announced that Exoprimal would be arriving on Game Pass day one, which was reiterated in July's Game Pass announcements.

Exoprimal is due out July 14, so only a few days away now, and as mentioned you'll be able to play it on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Windows or Steam.