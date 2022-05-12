Capcom has "multiple major new titles" set to release this fiscal year

Capcom has "multiple major new titles" in the works, according to the company's latest financial presentation (slide 12).

Each game is expected to be released sometime between now and next spring.

The unlisted games are slated for the company's current fiscal year which ends on March 31, 2023.

It's quite possible one of the games in question is Pragmata, announced in June 2020 during a PS5 Showcase. Originally said to be releasing in 2022, the game is now slated for 2023. While Capcom promised more information on the game would come in 2021, we've really heard nothing at all about it other than what was revealed when the game was announced.

According to the little bit of information released at the time, Pragmata is set in a "dystopian near-future" on Earth’s Moon, and it will make "full use" of next-gen tech such as ray-tracing.

It's also quite possible one of the four games is Street Fighter 6, which Capcom announced with a teaser back in February. More information on the game is promised this summer.

There’s also rumors of a Resident Evil 4 Remake in the works, and of course, rumors regarding Dragon's Dogma 2 being the works have persisted for years, and the 2021 Nvidia leak didn't help matters in that respect.

At present, the only game on Capcom's release slate is Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak which is scheduled for release on June 30.