If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

1

MORE GAMES

Capcom has "multiple major new titles" set to release this fiscal year

The games are expected to be release sometime between now and March 31, 2023.
Stephany Nunneley avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley News Editor
Published on

Capcom has "multiple major new titles" in the works, according to the company's latest financial presentation (slide 12).

Each game is expected to be released sometime between now and next spring.

Watch on YouTube

The unlisted games are slated for the company's current fiscal year which ends on March 31, 2023.

It's quite possible one of the games in question is Pragmata, announced in June 2020 during a PS5 Showcase. Originally said to be releasing in 2022, the game is now slated for 2023. While Capcom promised more information on the game would come in 2021, we've really heard nothing at all about it other than what was revealed when the game was announced.

According to the little bit of information released at the time, Pragmata is set in a "dystopian near-future" on Earth’s Moon, and it will make "full use" of next-gen tech such as ray-tracing.

It's also quite possible one of the four games is Street Fighter 6, which Capcom announced with a teaser back in February. More information on the game is promised this summer.

There’s also rumors of a Resident Evil 4 Remake in the works, and of course, rumors regarding Dragon's Dogma 2 being the works have persisted for years, and the 2021 Nvidia leak didn't help matters in that respect.

At present, the only game on Capcom's release slate is Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak which is scheduled for release on June 30.

Tagged With

About the Author

Stephany Nunneley avatar

Stephany Nunneley

News Editor

Half-blind/half-dyslexic, bad typist, wine enthusiast, humanitarian, intellectual savant, idiot savior, lover of all things nonsensical, animal hoarder and highly sarcastic.

Support VG247

You give us money, we give you an ad-free reading experience, merch discounts, a newsletter every month, and elite status amongst your friends.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch