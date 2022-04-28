Best Warzone M1916 loadout - How to unlock the M1916 in Warzone Pacific?

Warzone Pacific Season 3 is out! With the release of this gargantuan update, massie changes have come to the island of Caldera. Not least of which are the addition of several new weapons, the first of which is the M1916 Marksman Rifle. Paired with the right loadout, this weapon is a dominating force in Season 3, competing with some of the best meta guns.

With that in mind, we’ve created this guide on the best M1916 loadout, so you can go into battle royale matches with the right attachments, equipment, and secondary weapon available.

Best Warzone Pacific M1916

Best M1916 Attachments

With the M1916, we’re creating a fairly standard marksman rifle loadout that shares many similarities with other great weapons in the weapon type. As such, we’re maximising damage range and control, so the gun can be used to pick off enemies at a min-long distance with accurate, high damage shots. While you can alter the M1916 significantly with an automatic firing type, we believe it’s true strength shines when you play it by the books.

Our build is as follows:

Muzzle : F8 Stabilizer

: F8 Stabilizer Barrel : ZP 762mm Precision

: ZP 762mm Precision Optic : G16 2.5x

: G16 2.5x Stock : ZP M502 Custom

: ZP M502 Custom Underbarrel : M1941 Hand Stop

: M1941 Hand Stop Magazine : 6.5mm Sakura 20 Round Mags

: 6.5mm Sakura 20 Round Mags Ammo : Lengthened

: Lengthened Rear Grip : Leather Grip

: Leather Grip Perk 1 : Vital

: Vital Perk 2: Fully Loaded

If you’ve built up a marksman rifle before, you’ll recognise some of these attachments as awesome options across the board. The F8 Stabilizer, M1941 hand Stop and Lengthened rounds all help the rifle hold its own at long distances, while the weapon’s barrel and stock only further improve this aspect of the gun, making it a dream to control from afar.

With any gun modified for this sort of range, a 2.5x scope is recommended as it really hits the magnification sweet spot in fights from building to building, or across POIs. Of course, if you prefer a scope with an even larger zoom, then that’s up to preference. We don’t recommend anything short of 2.5x though, as your secondary should be dealing with those short range fights.

Best M1916 secondary

With the M1916 holding its own at a distance, you’ll really want a short-range powerhouse to fill up the gaps in your overall loadout. As such, we recommend bringing what is a rising star in the SMG class of Warzone weapons - the Owen Gun. This weapon tears through enemies at close range, and is fighting fiercely for the top spot with the MP40 right now. Our build for the Owen Gun is as follows:

Muzzle : Recoil Booster

: Recoil Booster Barrel : Hockenson 142mm Rapid

: Hockenson 142mm Rapid Optic : Slate Reflector

: Slate Reflector Stock : Removed Stock

: Removed Stock Underbarrel : M1941 Hand Stop

: M1941 Hand Stop Magazine : 7.62 Gorenko 72 Round Drums

: 7.62 Gorenko 72 Round Drums Ammunition : Lengthened

: Lengthened Rear Grip : Fabric Grip

: Fabric Grip Perk : Acrobatic

: Acrobatic Perk 2: Quick

Best M1916 perks, tactical, and lethal equipment?

With an SMG as a secondary weapon, Overkill is mandatory here.. However, here are our picks for the other two perks.

Perk 1 : Double Time

: Double Time Perk 2 : Overkill

: Overkill Perk 3: Combat Scout

When it comes to equipment, this is of course largely personal preference. However, we’re having a lot of success with the throwing knife and flash grenade combo as of late. Especially when getting pushed, a cheeky flash can make all the difference in a close range fight. As for the knives, there’s no better way to finish off a downed enemy than lobbing one of these at them..

Warzone Pacific - How do you unlock the M1916?

To unlock the M1916, you’ll need to make some progress through the Warzone Pacific Season 3 battle pass. The M1916 is unlocked for free at rank 15, so thankfully you won’t have to wait too long to grab this new weapon.