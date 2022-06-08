Watch the big Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 worldwide reveal here today

Today is the day Infinity Ward officially unveils Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 to the world. This is the sequel to the 2019 reboot, which made waves for its technical upgrades, authentic weapon sounds, stunning visuals, realistic animations - and, of course, gave us Warzone.

Modern Warfare 2 clearly has big shoes to fill, and the journey to unravelling Infinity Ward's plans kicks off today.

At 10am PT, 1pm ET, 6pm UK today, we'll get our first look at Modern Warfare 2. We've embedded the livestream link above. Right now, it's simply playing the live action teaser, but a countdown should appear closer to the time.

We're expecting a campaign trailer and maybe a tease for a multiplayer reveal down the line. Then, tomorrow at Summer Game Fest, we'll get an extended look at gameplay - likely also limited to the single-player. A tiny bit of today's trailer actually leaked earlier today, but it doesn't show much.

Alongside today's campaign reveal, you'll be hearing some early multiplayer info from YouTubers and some in the media. An event hosted recently walked attendees through plenty of details, but multiplayer footage itself will have to wait.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 marks the series' return to Steam, and will also be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on October 28. Reports suggest it will bring with it an entirely new Warzone game.