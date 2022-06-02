Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 reveal set for June 8

Activision and Infinity Ward will officially reveal Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 reboot on June 8.

The firms announced the news today and provided a short teaser trailer to go along with it starring the game's Operators.

During the reveal, we may find out whether or not the game is coming to Steam as has been suggested. We may also hear about the upcoming open beta for the game, news of which leaked not long ago.

According to the leak, PS4 and PS5 players will be granted early access to the open beta first before heading to other platforms.

Three game editions were also revealed in a datamine as were the platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Activision didn't confirm or deny any of the information in the leaks, probably because they are saving all of the info for the reveal.

Modern Warfare 2 releases on October 28.

News of the impending reveal follows almost a year's worth of controversy for Activision Blizzard. Back in July 2021, the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing filed a lawsuit over reports of discrimination, sexual harassment, and bullying. Another lawsuit was filed by family members of a deceased employee (which was recently dropped), and another by investors.

It is also faced with a lawsuit filed by a current employee claiming discrimination, sexual harassment, and retaliation.

Most recently, despite the firm trying to keep a union from forming, the QA department of Raven Software voted to be recognized as the Game Workers Alliance union. The group announced its plans for unionization back in January.