Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta info, editions, and pre-order bonuses leaked by dataminers

Information on an open beta, game editions, and pre-order bonuses for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has reportedly leaked.

Apparently, the information comes from Vanguard files pertaining to the Season 3 Reloaded update found by dataminers (thanks, CharlieIntel)

According to what was found, like previous Call of Duty betas, PS4 and PS5 players will be granted early access to the open beta first. This will likely be the last year of PlayStation exclusivity should the deal between Microsoft and Activision go through.

Three game editions were also revealed in the datamine. There's the standard edition and Cross-Gen Bundle, and each comes with the game, early access to the open beta, and other items to be announced.

A Vault Edition will also be offered and it comes with early access to the open beta, Battle Pass Season 1 with 50 Tier Skips, the Red Team Operator Pack containing Operators Ghost, Farah, Price, and Soap, 10 hours of 2x XP and 10 hours of 2x weapons XP, FJX Cinder Weapon Vault, and the Ghost Legacy Pack which is said to contain 12 Operator Skins and 10 Weapon Blueprints.

The leak also confirms the game will be made available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Of course, Activision has yet to announce or confirm any of the information contained in the leak, so keep that in mind before getting too excited.

Yesterday, Activision and Infinity Ward announced a release date of October 28 for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Alongside the date, artwork showing Operators was released.

