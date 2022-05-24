Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 release date set for October 28

Activision and Infinity Ward have announced an October 28 release date for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Along with the news of the date, some artwork showing some of the Operators has been released.

Featuring 90,000 square feet of visible-from-space iconography, the next chapter in the franchise stars Team leader Captain John Price, Sergeant Kyle “Gaz” Garrick, Sergeant “Soap” MacTavish, lone-wolf Simon “Ghost” Riley, and Colonel Alejandro Vargas of the Mexican Special Forces.

More information is promised soon.

Before its initial reveal back in April, the Modern Warfare reboot sequel was described as "the most advanced experience in franchise history", and it will tie in with a Warzone "experience" being built "from the ground-up" alongside the main game.

It's possible this may be the last annual release of the storied franchise as well. Apparently, "high-level employees" at Activision are supposedly considering altering the release schedule of the Call of Duty series to see a release every other year - instead of yearly.

We'll just have to wait and see.