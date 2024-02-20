Had issues with Baldur's Gate 3's vendors following Patch 6? This new hotfix should help

If you’ve run into any weird or annoying issues when trying to buy or sell things in Baldur's Gate 3 following the arrival of Patch 6, have no fear, a small hotfix is here. And hopefully it should end your woes.

It’d been a little while since we last got a properly beefy patch for Larian’s RPG prior to Patch 6’s delivery of some new kissing options, idle animations, and the chance to rearrange your party without having to do as much admin late last week. Sadly, it looks like it ended up leading to some unintended minor issues immediately following its deployment, but a new hotfix has arrived swiftly to solve them.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

You’ll be glad to know that the notes for hotfix 18 - which is now live - are nowhere near as long as Patch 6’s, mainly due to the fact only two bugs have been swatted. Both fixes concern vendors, with the first preventing “an issue that would cause vendors to initially display their current gold amount as zero”. Yup, the recession in BG3 is over, even if it isn’t in the real UK.

The other problem that’s been whacked is the game crashing whenever you try to barter with a merchant, which at least feels like it could have had some kind of lore explanation via something like a pact with a devil that’s designed to protect the shopkeepers of Baldur’s Gate from cheapskates.

So there you go, poor people on Reddit and Steam who spent the weekend taking to the net to tell people about their shopping issues and then submit bug reports to Larian about those same issues. You’ll now be able to enjoy pure, uninterrupted, unadulterated fantasy capitalism being injected straight into your eyeballs.

Larian says it’s also working on “fixes for other reported issues” that’ve been submitted to it, so in the event this hotfix doesn’t cure whatever ails your game, hopefully future updates should do so. Oh, and don’t forget to try disabling your mods, in case it’s a hotfix 16 situation again.

While you’re here you might be interested in the fact one of BG3’s voice actors is starring in a massive Fallout mod that’s due out soon. Oh, and you should read about a speedrunner beating honour mode in less than 20 minutes.