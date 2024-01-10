Baldur's Gate 3 not realising your quest items exist following hotfix 16? Mods might be the reason why

Some Baldur's Gate 3 players have been reporting some fresh issues involving the game not recognising that they’ve got important quest items in their inventories following the release of hotfix 16. Thankfully, it looks like the solution could be as simple as disabling some mods.

Ironically, one of the main things BG3’s latest update rectified was the fact that some people had managed to completely softlock their honour mode runs by forgetting to bring along key quest items when they were needed most. Following the fix, you can now access certain items at any timer, regardless of where you might have left them.

Sadly, that becomes a rather moot point if the game randomly refuses to realise you’ve got stuff like the Orphic Hammer, Art Cullagh's battered lute, or even some magical items you need to feed Gale in your possession. As outlined in a recent post on the game’s subreddit, this is exactly the kind of thing a bunch of players have encountered since updating their game to install the new patch.

Given the fairly dire nature of this issue in terms of actually being able to get things done in Baldur’s Gate 3, it’s no surprise that some of those affected quickly began trying to work out whether the hotfix was actually the cause of the problems. They’ve even put together a list of extremely helpful temporary workarounds for some of the important items affected

These include strategies like climbing out onto a balcony (how romantic) and doing a bit of parkour in order to get around your invitation to Raphael’s boudoir not being picked up and having to put items in Gale’s inventory manually before switching to him in order to get the wizard to satisfy his magical cravings.

The good news is that following some troubleshooting and one player reaching out to Larian support for guidance, it looks like the probable root cause of a lot of these cases has been found. “It seems pretty definitive that the issue is mods,” wrote the post’s author in an update, “There are at least 12 replies below that say that removing some or all of their mods fixed this quest items bug.”

“A common culprit seems to be ‘Party Limit Begone’ by SildurFx, but some people have reported that other mods are also causing the problem,” they added. So, you might have to make a temporary return to vanilla BG3 if you want to make sure you avoid running into any issues while you want to see if Larian and/or some of the modders behind the affected works are able to rectify things with a fix or two.

The good news is that if you’ve been waiting for a permanent solution to arrive for the save issues that’ve been affecting BG3 on Xbox for the past few weeks, a firmware update coming next week should do the trick.