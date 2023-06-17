Warning: Final Fantasy 16 spoilers unleashed, stay alert to preserve the mystery

Beware: Final Fantasy 16 spoilers are cropping up online thanks to folks who have acquired the game early and are being rather inconsiderate about it.

Over on Twitter, Square Enix addressed the issue, stating it is investigating whether some of the copies were illegitimately acquired and are taking action to limit the situation ahead of release.

When everything is taken away - do you run, do you fight, or do you ascend?

The firm is asking those who have received a copy of the game ahead of release to be considerate of other players and not post screenshots, videos, or livestreams until the game releases.

To ensure the full game experience is not spoiled, Square is pulling images, videos, and livestreams posted on the internet ahead of the game's release.

If you must learn more about the game early, check out the demo instead. It has gone down well with players, and some of the issues users have come across with be fixed with a day one update. The issues are minor, so there's no reason why you shouldn't give the demo a try. Alex says it's pretty swell.

Under the direction of Hiroshi Takai, Final Fantasy 16 was announced in September 2020 for PlayStation 5. The game is set in Valisthea, where six factions are almost to the point of conflict due to a spreading disease called the Blight.

The land is studded with Mothercrystals. These glittering mountains of crystal tower over the realms, blessing them with aether. Generations have taken advantage of the blessing, using the aether to conjure magic to live a life of comfort and plenty.

In the game, there are Eikons who are described as powerful and deadly creatures that reside in a Dominant - a single man or woman who is blessed with the ability to call upon their power. In some nations, Dominants are treated as royalty, while others are forced to serve as weapons of war.

Those born as Dominants cannot escape their fate, and one of the humans to bear what he considers a bit of a burden is Joshua Rosfield, the second son of the Archduke of Rosaria. Instead of his older brother Clive awakening as the Dominant of the Phoenix, instead, it was the meek and bookish Joshua who was chosen. Unlike the brave and strong Clive, Joshua is a bit frail and has an aversion to carrots for some odd reason.

Out June 22, Final Fantasy 16 has only been confirmed for PS5, but a PC version is certainly in its future, we're just sure when it will hit because it won't be made available on other formats until at least December 31, 2023.