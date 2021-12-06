Battlefield 2042 is getting 64-player limited-time event this month, and a new map in season one

As a live service game, Battlefield 2042 will follow the standard model of regular content updates as part of seasons that last a few weeks each. We still don't have many details about the game's particular brand of seasonal content, but DICE is ready to share a few hints.

As part of a report on the major shake-up the Battlefield franchise is undergoing - chiefly with Respawn's Vince Zampella taking charge, and EA's interest in building a Battlefield universe - we also learned about some of DICE's plans for the end of this year, and season one early in 2022.

Although the game's first season does not yet have a start date, we know it'll kick off early next year. To that end, DICE revealed to GameSpot that we can expect one new map.

The new map, called Exposure, will "take map design to a whole new level," according to DICE. It's not yet clear what that means, or where the map is going to be set. That quote is interesting, however, because Battlefield 2042 players have been asking for more infantry-focused maps, so that could be what the developer is referring to.

Of course, each season will also introduce one new Specialist, as well as new weapons and vehicles.

While we wait for more details on the game's first season, DICE will debut Battlefield 2042's first limited-time event. Kicking off later this month, the mode will bring 64-player variants of Conquest, and Breakthrough to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. This is default setting on last-gen consoles, but it will be PC and current-gen console players' first go with the lower player count/smaller maps.

In the more immediate future, we're expecting one last patch this year before DICE goes on a holiday break. This will be Battlefield 2042's fourth post-launch update, and it could arrive as early as this week.

The patch will mainly bring some more bug fixes, and balance tweaks in response to community feedback. If you missed it, here's everything update 0.3.0 - Battlefield 2042's biggest so far - brought to the game last week.