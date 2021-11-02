NVIDIA announced that the PC version of Battlefield 2042 would carry with it enhancements from the graphics card maker, including ray tracing, NVIDIA DLSS, and NVIDIA Reflex.

Ray tracing is probably the most recognizable marker of the current leap to next gen, a way to render light and image reflection in a more realistic way. Battlefield 2042 is adding Ray-Traced Ambient Occlusion, a way to accurately render shadows where light is blocked. Players will need a ray tracing-capable graphics card to get the full effect.

PC players will also benefit from NVIDIA DLSS, which provides significantly faster performance. And combined with NVIDIA Reflex, which reduces system latency, the PC version of Battlefield 2042 promises to be the most responsive, smoothest version by far.

The newest trailer for Battlefield 2042 is specifically with RTX turned on so you can appreciate the refinements a fully powered PC can bring to the game. It's also a nice showcase of the full scope of the titular battlefields.

Battlefield 2042 represents a big bet on publisher EA’s and developer DICE’s part, as the game has no single player campaign, instead relying on evolving multiplayer storytelling to carry the game. It’s not been without its bumps along the road, however, as it’s been delayed a bit from its original release date. Still, it looks like the release is imminent for this year and you can still preorder the game now.

Battlefield 2042 will be released on November 19 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.