If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
BE AT ONE

Six years after its launch, Battlefield 1 has 10x the player count of disastrous Battlefield 2042

Players are flocking to an older Battlefield title as 2042 continues to haemorrhage players, despite EA's attempts to fix it.
Dom Peppiatt avatar
News by Dom Peppiatt Features Editor
Published on

Battlefield 2042 isn't very good, is it? Even at launch, we knew. It quickly became one of the worst-reviewed games on Steam. It had misaligned hitboxes. It was optimised poorly. Our review from Sherif put the boot in quite hard, and even the self-confessed Battlefield apologist admitted he couldn't stick it out through the terrible launch.

Why would anyone want to play an earlier game than this one? Oh, right.

And here we are, almost a year later, and we're seeing the entire Battlefield fanbase operate with the same sentiment. The game is so bad that all the players you'd expect to be glued to the latest title have instead wandered off to play Battlefield 1. Over the past 24 hours, the 2016 game has attracted a tasty 51,000 concurrent players on Steam – its all-time user high (according to SteamDB).

Meanwhile, Battlefield 2042 is chugging away at a measly 5,300 over the past 24 hours, basically 1/10 of what its six-year-old peer is enjoying. And it's no surprise, really: EA has tried, and failed, to resuscitate Battlefield 2042 lately. But even the much-hyped Battlefield 2042 Liquidators event was taken offline less than an hour after going live. BF2042 just can't catch a break.

Is this when the BF series jumped the shark?

It also helps that Battlefield 1 has seen an eye-watering discount on Steam recently. You can pick the game up right now for just $4.79/£4.19 – less than the price of a pint (in London, at least). The game is one of the few blockbuster FPS titles to get into the trenches of the Great War – or World War I, if you prefer – and marked the start of a new era for the series, in a way.

This isn't the first time Battlefield 1 has been compared to Battlefield 2042, either – the numbers were starting to level out, even nine months ago. We just didn't expect BF1 to leapfrog its newer counterpart so drastically in such a short span of time.

You can check it out on Steam here, and read all our coverage of the now-classic title over on our Battlefield 1 hub page.

Tagged With

Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author

Dom Peppiatt avatar

Dom Peppiatt

Features Editor

Dom is a veteran video games critic and consultant copywriter that has appeared in publications ranging from Daily Star to The Guardian. Passionate about games and the greater good they can achieve, you can usually find Dom listening to records, farting about in the kitchen, or playing Final Fantasy VIII (again).

Become a VG247 supporter and get your first month for £1!

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a VG247 subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch