Battlefield 2042 Liquidators event taken offline less than an hour after going live

DICE has turned off Battlefield 2042's Liquidators mid-season event shortly after it went live due to some major bugs.
Sherif Saed avatar
News by Sherif Saed Staff Writer
Published on

This morning, right on schedule, The Liquidators mid-season event kicked off in Battlefield 2042. This limited-time event introduced an infantry-only Conquest variant, and came with its own reward track and exclusive skins.

Unfortunately, DICE had to disable The Liquidators very shortly after it went live.

Cool rewards, but you can't unlock them...

DICE broke the news on Twitter upon discovering major two major issues with the event. Players were not able to make progress or unlock event rewards, effectively invalidating their progress. The other bug doubles down by preventing players from being able to equip what they unlocked.

Needless to say, the event had to be taken offline while DICE fixes the root cause. It's not clear when we can expect it to return, but this first leg of it is supposed to last one week, with sessions being limited to 8v8. It might be that it gets extended, depending on how the situation unfolds.

The Liquidators went live alongside a smaller update, version 2.1.1. The update brings minor fixes and some quality of life tweaks. A bigger patch is expected during the current season, and it will bring the Orbital map rework, as well as new Vault Weapons.

Comments

