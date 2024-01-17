Good news, Baldur's Gate 3 Xbox players, the update designed to fix those pesky save issues is finally here

Everybody celebrate! The Xbox firmware update designed to permanently fix the annoying save issues that’ve been plaguing Baldur's Gate 3 players on the platform is now available to download!

For those who haven’t been following this saga about unfortunate progress loss and lots of tweets from Larian/Microsoft gently saying that the two companies are working on putting an end to the unfortunate progress loss, it boils down to this - saves disappearing following crashes have been a thing on Xbox for a little while now. But hopefully not for any longer, assuming the promised fix that’s now arrived does its job.

Right on time (January 16), Xbox Support confirmed via a tweet: “An Xbox System Update will be rolling out from today to address the Save Game issue on Baldur's Gate 3. You can manually update your console via the Settings or it will roll out to your console within the next week.”

Larian’s director of publishing Michael Douse reposted the joyous news, adding: “[The] save issue on Xbox should finally be over. Download the update when it goes live and please do let me know how you get on!”

Save issue on Xbox should finally be over. Download the update when it goes live and please do let me know how you get on! https://t.co/V1VQKVNll2 pic.twitter.com/v1b15zxZmY — Very AFK (@Cromwelp) January 16, 2024

While Larian acknowledged last week that it hadn’t “been able to independently verify” that Microsoft’s fix had accomplished the task of rectifying the problem,the studio said it was “optimistic” that this would be the case.

So, give it a go right now if you’re in the mood for a rapid resolution or wait until it’s been fully rolled out - the choice is yours.

Oh, and before you do that, you might want to give the patch notes for BG3’s recently released hotfix 17 another look, as Larian has amended them to provide “further clarification in relation to some of the fixes”. Yes, it seems like it was that Gale bug people needed more info on.

While you’re doing things, you might also want to follow the guidance Xbox Support recently issued with regards to avoiding the steamy footage recording-based bans that’ve also been hitting some of BG3’s Xbox players.