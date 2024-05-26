Baldur's Gate 3 writer doesn't care what a possible sequel looks like, as long as whoever makes it doesn't do it just to "hit our earnings next quarter"

Larian Studios isn't making the next Baldur's Gate, but the third game's narrative director doesn't care what it's like, as long as it's not made just for profit.

Look, we all know that for rights holders, executives, and the like, sequels and follow-ups to established IP are really just money makers. And with how well Baldur's Gate 3 has done since its 1.0 release last year, it's an entirely safe bet that someone will be making a sequel. That someone just won't be Larian, as it said as much earlier this year, even if it was something the studio was on board with once upon a time. Wizards of the Coast is currently looking into potential partners for future Baldur's Gate entries, though nothing is set in stone just yet, so you'll have to wait a little while longer. But in a recent interview with GamesRadar, narrative director Adam Smith shared his thoughts on a potential sequel.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Smith explained that he doesn't really care about what a sequel might look like, for him the priority is that whoever makes it, they're making it for the sake of passion rather than purely financial reasons. "I don't mean that in a harsh way," he said. "What I would want is for somebody to do it because they wanted to do it, not because somebody said 'that would hit our earnings next quarter.'"

He further explained why Baldur's Gate 4 shouldn't come from someone thinking they "need a bonus next year," saying "it's got to come from a position of wanting to do it." If a dev wants to make a hypothetical sequel, it should be because "they have an idea and they go, 'this is a story I can tell with these characters in this world.'" Smith also expressed hope that a sequel would be "f**king great."

Earlier this week, Larian made a pretty big new move, as it opened up a new Warsaw based studio as work on "two very ambitious RPGs" gets going.