Baldur's Gate 3 sex% speedrunners have finally broken through the two minute barrier

Good news! The incredibly determined speedrunning community that's been competing to see who can find the quickest way to reach a romantic encounter in Baldur's Gate 3 have now managed to spawn the world’s first sub two minute sex% run.

The runner responsible for finally smashing the barrier, which has been lurking on the horizon ever since amorously-themed jaunts through the game began to pop up in late August, goes by the username Mae. Fittingly, their early runs, one of which clocked in at 3 minutes and 26 seconds, proving was enough to temporarily grab the world record for sex% runs, were among those that really brought the category to the world’s attention during the summer.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Now, they’ve successfully obliterated that and all previous marks by completing the world’s first sub-two minute BG3 sex% speedrun, coming home (please stop being dirty-minded) in a blistering one minute and 58 seconds.

“After just over 2 months, the Baldur's Gate 3 speedrunning community has finally peaked,” they wrote in the description of a YouTube video of the run, which you can watch below, “The two minute barrier has been shattered. We can now bang Lae'zel in under two minutes, even faster than a speedrunner can last in real life.”

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

As with the majority of the previous sex% runs that’ve been recorded, the romantic encounter that Mae’s character, which they appropriately named “Extreme Coitus Haver”, was the one with Lae’zel, whose body count must now be reaching the kinds of thresholds quoted by male Love Island contestants.

In terms of strategies, the journey from The Nautiloid to Lae’zel’s loins features a lot of jumping about and tactful battle avoidance, as Mae rushes to free Lae’zel, force poor Zorru to bow and have a bunch of relationship-building chats in blindingly quick fashion.

All jokes aside, given that they only confirmed that a sub-two minute run would be possible about an hour before managing to pull it off, the runner deserves some serious props.

Speaking of sexual encounters in Baldur’s Gate 3, we also recently found out that Halsin’s voice actor didn’t expect quite so many players to be open to the idea of getting down and dirty a bear.