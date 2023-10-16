Even the voice of Baldur’s Gate 3’s Halsin didn’t expect this many people to be this into bear sex

Dave Jones, the voice actor whose dulcet tones bring to life Baldur's Gate 3’s shapeshifting druid, didn’t think many players would actually be open to bumping uglies with Halsin’s bear form.

Jones said as much during a panel at EGX featuring members of the game’s cast (thanks TheGamer), after revealing that one of the lines from the raunchy romance scene that sees Halsin get a bit too excited and activate ursine mode is his favourite bit of dialogue from the game. “I didn't think that a lot of players would actually choose that path,” the actor mused, before delivering the unforgettable line “You... like it?” in the druid’s voice.

This quip, of course, is a response to the player character casually saying: “Don’t apologise, I like it” when Halsin gets a bit ahead of himself and transforms during the encounter, before quickly returning to his buff dude guise and timidly apologising.

Given that the entire scene kicks off with the words “you came” being uttered by the grove’s head honcho and includes a bunch of other hilarious innuendos, it’s arguably surprising that Jones was able to narrow his choice down to the three words quoted above.

Since he didn’t expect BG3 players to opt for the most outlandish and interesting choice in their little moment of passion with the druid, even if it was just to see how weird things would get, I’m willing to bet that he also didn't foresee how popular sex% speedruns through the game would become once it launched.

There’s even been a Bear% category created on Speedrun.com, dedicated specifically to runs that end with the player getting down and dirty with Halsin in bear form, though sadly it seems to be devoid of submissions as of writing.

You might also be in luck soon if you’re in the market for some merch based on the game, with Larian recently having put out a call for BG3-obsessed clothing designers to get in touch with the studio.