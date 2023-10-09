Want some Baldur’s Gate 3 drip? Larian calls for clothing designers for work on official apparel

If you've been playing Baldur's Gate 3 and are desperate to represent your love for Larian's brand of CRPG then you may be in luck. Larian's director of publishing Michael Douse has called for clothing designers to reach out to the company for mysterious work at the company.

Douse wrote the following call-to-action: "If you’re someone who designs for t-shirts, sweaters, etc, and you know Baldur’s Gate 3, then get in touch with us at apparel@larian.com - we’re working on something." A short but tantalizing statement. This obviously indicates that Larian is working on some clothing behind the scenes, but the exact scope of its designs remain unclear. Here's to hoping for a crop top.

It's worth noting that Larian already has a collection of t-shirts available for sale on its official website. The company has largely avoided the typical affair of video game logos slapped on a black or white shirt. Instead, various tongue-in- cheek offerings are available for the RPG aficionado. However, keeping the call-to-action in mind, hopefully they're working on updating the Larian line with some Baldur's Gate 3 inspired fits.

If you've played the game, you'll know that while there is actually a decent selection of characters with adequate drip to tempt even the most frugal tacticians, it's largely a collection of tunics or heavy plate that I reckon Larian will have a hard time selling to folks. Instead, a hoodie or two proudly displaying Shadowheart's strange artifact, or that one squirrel you can kick to death in The Druid's Grove, would go a long way.

Believe it or not, Larian will actually have tough competition if it chooses to sell Baldur's Gate 3 merch. Already, a grey market of Redbubble shirts are easily available to those content with lower-quality threads made by mysterious third-party sellers. Right now, you can buy a Goose Astarion shirt for a reasonable £17. Not to mention the various artists making their own (mostly Astarion focused) clothing on Etsy.

That's why it's my opinion - someone who has never been responsible for creating a clothing line and would have no idea how to even start - that they should go absolutely wild with it. Let the fans have a £2000 custom made Emperor jacket with the back decoration. Let me buy the Crown of Karsus sized for my actual head. Alternatively, go full fashionista with it like Silent Hill did earlier this year. You'll sell like, 10 products total. But do it anyway.

It's obviously impossible to know what exactly we'll be getting, and when we'll be getting it. But just in case the Larian folks are here judging us, why don't you let us know what Larian merch you'd buy in the comments below. Who knows? Maybe you'll get your wish.