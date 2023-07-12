Baldur's Gate 3 Steam sales going beary well after showcase reveals new romance options

Baldur's Gate 3 has soared up the Steam Top Sellers chart, beating out some big name games in the process.

These games include Elden Ring, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Cyberpunk 2077, to name a few. The game now sits in the fifth position, having moved up 22 spaces since last week, as noted by PCgamesN.

Renewed interest in the game may possibly be attributed to the final Panel from Hell showcase Larian held last week. During the stream, the studio showed off new customization options, a new murderous Origin character called Dark Urge, and some new romance options.

One of the options shown starred the Druid Halsin and the High Elf Rogue, Astarion. In the scene, Halsin gets overexcited and wildshapes into a bear. Feeling a bit embarrassed, thanks to dialogue options, you can reassure your Druid friend that all is well and that you are, like, totally into it. The panel's live audience chose that particular dialogue, resulting in Astarion giving Halsin the go-ahead to morph back into a bear, and, well, romance ensued.

We won't have to wait too long to get a bit of man-bear lovin' ourselves, as Baldur's Gate 3 will release for PC on August 3. PlayStation 5 players will have to wait a bit longer for it to arrive on September 6, and unfortunately, it's even further out for Xbox. Hopefully, issues with the Xbox Series X/S version will soon be history.