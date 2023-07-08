Baldur's Gate 3 lets you play as a sinister fiend with murder on their mind, and copulate with a bear

The final Panel From Hell showcase for Baldur's Gate 3 was held yesterday, during which, Larian discussed all sorts of interesting things, such as a customizable serial killer protagonist, the importance of character identity, and sexing up a Druid.

One of the more interesting takeaways was the reveal of the final playable Origin hero, Dark Urge. This imposing Dragonborn has been teased over the past three weeks through a trail of clues via the community-driven murder-mystery, Blood in Baldur’s Gate.

The Final Panel from Hell features some tender bear love. Well, maybe not so tender.

The Dark Urge is a fully customizable character, meaning their class, appearance, species, and gender are completely up to you. As the Dark Urge, you begin Baldur's Gate 3 with memory loss after an unfortunate encounter between a parasitic tadpole and your brain. Because of this dreadful encounter, all that's left is an insatiable urge in your subconscious which is brought out in your dialogue options.

This character has a particular way or method of dealing with others. Its modus operandi, if you will, is to murder brutally and indiscriminately through some of the more vivid acts of violence you'll encounter in the game. That said, you can play the character your way: Do you try to resist your murderous impulses? Or indulge in such depravity? The choice is yours.

Guided by Sceleritas Fel, voiced by Brian Bowles (narrator in Divinity: Original Sin 2), Fel is a loyal but rather vile servant who wants only for you, the Dark Urge, to remain on a bloodstained path and his poisonous words of encouragement can fuel your murderous impulses.

Despite being a brutal and homicidal fiend with a very unpleasant modus operandi, you are still a member of an adventuring party. This group of folks, despite your urges, will do its best to be there for you, and regardless of your overt personality, you can still form relationships and romances.

A lusty Druid | Image credit: Baldur's Gate 3

Speaking of romance, there are no hangups in love and lust in Baldur's Gate 3. Have you taken a fancy to the toothsome Druid you've been slaughtering Goblins with? Are you yearning for complete carnal knowledge on the subject of your desires? Don't fret, dearie, because copulation could occur should your relationship with the intended bud into a mutual physical desire. And, if you're keen on such kink, he's more than willing to wildshape into a grizzly bear during amorous congress if that arouses you. Druids are accommodating like that.

But, it's not just Druids that can be romanced, as there are ample opportunities for romance with the characters you will grow closest with, and no two relationships follow the same formula. There are more romantic potentialities, no shortage of relationships to explore, and plenty of allies to smooch or smash. So, start wooing early, and you'll get your corn ground soon enough.

Moving on, another nemesis was announced during the final stream.

Following earlier reveals of Lord Enver Gortash (Jason Isaacs) and General Ketheric Thorm (J.K. Simmons) as two of Baldur’s Gate 3's central antagonists, the third and final adversary is Orin the Red. Voiced by Maggie Robertson (RE: Village's Lady Dimitrescu), the shapeshifting murderess has a single goal: to paint the city of Baldur’s Gate in blood. How and when you will meet Orin will be up to her.

Image credit: Baldur's Gate 3

Even more, the team at Larian also revealed additional character customization options were added throughout the game's development.

Because character identity is at the center of Baldur’s Gate 3, the character creator will allow you to customize everything from your protagonist’s appearance to their stats and background, and there's a ton of room for expression.

This led the development to add even more diverse and personalized creation options, which means now you can add freckles, vitiligo, and scars to your skin. Various new tattoo designs were added; your character can have heterochromia; you can choose from an array of lipsticks; have all sorts of piercings; show off plenty of accessories; and Tieflings can now choose a horn color.

An age slider has been added, and you can choose from a larger or slimmer body type across all genders.

We have a feeling we'll be spending an exorbitant amount of time with the character creator, which can be one of the best parts of any game.

You won't have to wait much longer for Baldur's Gate 3, at least on PC, because it's out on August 3. PlayStation 5 players will have to wait a bit longer for it to arrive on September 6, and unfortunately, it's even further out for Xbox. Hopefully, issues with the Xbox Series X/S version will soon be history.