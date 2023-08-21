Baldur’s Gate 3 speedrunners are seeing how fast they can have sex in-game

Baldur's Gate 3 is a grand, sprawling RPG from Larian Studios that has had many of its players tied up since its release. While many of us are exploring what this fantasy world has to offer in terms of secret paths, loot, and its overarching story, some players are seeing how fast they can have sex with their companions. Fair enough.

I can’t say that I’m surprised, and I can’t say that I blame them either. Some of the companions available in Baldur’s Gate 3 switch up their attitudes towards you so quickly that I’d be lying if I said my curiosity wasn’t piqued by just how fast players can go from mere acquaintances to swapping saliva.

The companion in question for this particular speedrun has been Lae’zel, but I’m also curious as to how fast players can speedrun their way to getting it on with Halsin, Karlach, and so forth. I’m sure plenty of players are already working on that…

In an official category on Speedrun.com known as ‘Sex%’, players are speedrunning how quickly they can have sex in Baldur’s Gate 3. At the time of writing, the record lies with user ‘hears’, who has managed to knock boots in-game within 2 minutes and 35 seconds.

That said, the race for top-spot is still very much ongoing, so maybe we’ll see someone surpass the 2 minute mark soon.

One speedrunner did the rounds on YouTube over the weekend after sharing their feat. User ‘Mae’ has a record that currently sits at 3 minutes and 26 seconds, with them showing off how they’ve managed to swoon Lae’zel in no time at all.

After rescuing Lae’zel and gaining some approval from her, this player returns to camp where the Githyanki warrior is ready and waiting for them. Honestly, I’d have a hard time even trying to get off the Nautiloid ship in 3 minutes, let alone romance a character. Great effort, if you ask me.

It really is wonderful to see the various ways in which people are enjoying, and exploiting, Baldur’s Gate 3. Whether that be speedrunning your way to romance, pickpocketing entire cities in one go, or killing your entire party, Baldur’s Gate 3 has a route for every type of player to go down, and I personally can’t get enough of the RPG. That said, I am wishing my friends didn’t kill off Lae’zel in our run right now…