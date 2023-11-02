If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Unable to stop licking dead spiders? Baldur's Gate 3's latest patch might make you regret doing so

STOPLICKINGTHEDAMNTHING!

Gale in Baldur's Gate 3.
Image credit: VG247/Larian.
News by Mark Warren Senior Staff Writer
You. Yes, you. Baldur's Gate 3’s developers know you lick that spider carcass in the Gauntlet of Shar during every playthrough, and the game’s latest patch will ensure you might regret it next time you do.

This regret, which comes in the form of the potential to lose your lunch after giving the charmed arachnid’s corpse a good long run along your tongue, in what I assume will likely be a new penalty for failing the constitution check this activates. To lull would-be spider-lickers into a false sense of security, Larian has tactfully hidden this addition among the over 1000 fixes, tweaks and changes it’s packed into the game’s fourth patch.

As detailed in the patch’s notes, the most notable new features it boasts include the ability to dismiss dead avatars to Withers' Wardrobe and have the skeleton explain how it works, as well as the ability to customise the appearances of hirelings when you’re recruiting them.

There’s also a new colour-blind mode, with Larian explaining: “We've added a setting to the Accessibility tab that will allow you to choose protanopia, deuteranopia, or tritanopia. This affects the colours used to distinguish factions and relations: map and minimap icons, portrait frames, and character outlines and circles.”

Beyond those three highlights, there are a bunch of other tweaks in a similar vein to the aforementioned spider meat encounter adjustment. These include a change to Scratch’s behaviour that’ll see him “fetch... pretty much everything” and one that makes his ball much harder to lose by having it respawn with him at camp from time to time.

Halsin also now shouldn’t randomly decide to turn into a bear before he chats to the player during the game’s first act, a tweak that’ll probably go down well with everyone, well, aside from the bizarre folks who’re regularly down for a bit of bear sex when the druid offers it (no one’s judging you folks, we swear).

Speaking of sex in Baldur’s Gate 3, one speedrunner recently managed to record the first sub-two minute sex% run through Larian’s RPG.

Baldur's Gate III

PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

