Baldur's Gate 3's next patch is a big one, and it’ll let you kiss dudes on the forehead

Good news, people who like watching their Tav munch on the lips of Baldur's Gate 3’s gang of companions (we’re not judging, by the way), the game’s next patch is inbound next week and it looks like it’ll let you casually plant a big wet smooch on the foreheads of your favourite party members.

It’s been a little while since we last got a properly beefy patch for Larian’s RPG, with the late November one that brought the game a new epilogue and its fearsome honour mode being the most recent non-hotfix update for the game. To be fair Larian has had some save and ban issues to sort out on Xbox since that point, so it’s been busy.

Now, though, we’re back in business! Patch number 6 for the game has now been confirmed to be coming next week, and as you can see in the video Larian’s included with its announcement of that, forehead kisses are on the menu. Alongside these “improved smooches”, you can look forward to “new camp idle animations, new legendary actions in honour mode, and plenty of bug fixes.”

The studio added regarding the patch: “It’s a hefty one, so we’ll be sharing the full patch notes on the official website - make sure to keep an eye out!”

Love is in the air in Faerûn, and we've made improvements to locking lips with your romantic partner!



Releasing next week, Patch 6 includes improved smooches, new camp idle animations, new Legendary Actions in Honour Mode, and plenty of bug fixes 🛠️ pic.twitter.com/z0tgqaMaQF — Baldur's Gate 3 (@baldursgate3) February 9, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

So, that’s at least 50 different variations of animation for somewhat condescendingly planting one on your lover’s head in a fashion that looks quite cute, but could easily end in an impromptu headbutt if you try to execute it in real life and aren’t both on the same page.

Frankly, Astarion seems like the type to nut you on purpose in the scenario just for the kicks, and then claim innocence when you call him out, so I don’t know if I’d trust him once the patch has dropped.

Even though there’s a good chance I’m now in your bad books if you’re big into vampires, please still check out our coverage of the deadly forehead kisses BG3 speedrunners have been giving Ketheric Thorm via stealth bears.