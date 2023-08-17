Baldur's Gate 3 is bursting with content, and plenty of stellar weapons for you and your party to pick up and wield. Early on in Act 1 of the game, you can actually get your hands on a Masterwork weapon - one of the best weapons in the early-game - if you know where to find the materials for it.

That said, the Finish the Masterwork Weapon side quest doesn’t actually point you in the direction of where to find these materials, and leaves it to your own discovery. If you’re struggling to find what you need and want this weapon in your arsenal, look no further. Here’s how to finish the Masterwork weapon in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How to finish the Masterwork weapon in Baldur’s Gate 3

First things first, to finish the Masterwork weapon in Baldur’s Gate 3, you want to kick off the side quest associated with it if you haven’t already.

You can do this by making your way to the Blighted Village, and into the Blacksmiths house that is at coordinates X30, Y428. This is just north of the Blighted Village Waypoint.

Head on inside, where you’ll be able to find and read Highcliff’s Journal, which sits beside a barrel in the corner of the room. It’s obscured by cobwebs, however, and if you’re having trouble finding it, press ‘Alt’ on your keyboard to have all items of note in the room labeled for you.

Track down this journal to kick off the quest. | Image credit: VG247/Larian

Read the journal, which will inform you that there are some blueprints out there that can be used to create powerful, Masterwork weapons. The ‘Finish the Masterwork weapon’ quest is then kicked off, and you’ll be tasked with finding the blueprints required. Let’s go find them!

Where to find the Masterwork weapon blueprints in Baldur’s Gate 3

Now, we want to head into the next room of the house where we found Highcliff’s Journal. There’ll be a hole in the floor covered in cobwebs; destroy it and jump down into the basement of the building, where the Blacksmiths forge is.

Attack these cobwebs and then jump down into the basement. | Image credit: Larian/VG247

When you arrive in the room, your whole party will immediately do a Perception check. Provided that someone passes the Perception check, a chest will be revealed. If your party fails the check, your only option is to reload a save and try again, or come back later with other party members.

Open this chest to acquire the blueprints we need.

To open the chest, you’ll need to pass a Sleight of Hand check and roll a minimum of 10. Astarion did this no problem for me!

A successful roll means you’ll be able to grab Highcliff’s Blueprints from the chest, finally, and some gold. If you then read the blueprints, you’ll find that you need to track down some Sussur Bark to be able to craft a Masterwork weapon.

Where to find Sussur Bark in Baldur’s Gate 3

Sussur Bark is found in the Underdark of Baldur’s Gate 3, and you may not have been there yet. There are a few ways in which you can get there, but you will run into other predicaments along the way, so don’t fret.

If one of your party possesses the Feather Fall spell, you can actually hop into the Blighted Village well and access the Underdark via the Whispering Depths. You will have to tackle a boss along the way, though.

On the other hand, continue your journey over to the Goblin Camp. You’ll be able to access the Defiled Temple here, and can reach the Underdark this way by solving the Moon Puzzle. We recommend continuing your adventure and accessing the Underdark this way!

Once in the Underdark, you want to make your way to the Myconid Colony area. I recommend simply exploring the Underdark and making your way there naturally, as there’s a lot of interesting things to discover down here, but the general direction you want to be heading in to reach the colony is north-east.

When you reach the Myconid Colony, make sure to grab the Ebonlake Grotto Waypoint at coordinates X102, Y-102 so you can travel back here later.

Southwest of the Waypoint is a huge, glowing tree that you can’t miss. It’s bright blue, and that’s the Sussur Tree which we need.

This is the Sussur Tree that you want to approach, but be careful. | Image credit: VG247/Larian

Head towards the northern side of the tree, to coordinates X-28, Y-148 where you’ll be able to clamber up its roots to eventually reach a point in which you can grab some Sussur Bark from it.

That said, prepare for a little trouble along the way in the form of Hook Horrors, Bulette, and Filro the Forgotten. It’s a tough fight, but if you approach them carefully, you can actually take them on one by one, and it’s not so bad if you rest in between battles.

With them beaten, go ahead and grab the Sussur Bark from the base of the tree.

Climb up the trees roots to reach the Sussur Bark. | Image credit: VG247/Larian

How to forge the Masterwork weapon in Baldur’s Gate 3

With the blueprints and Sussur Bark for the Masterwork weapon to hand, it’s now time for us to forge a weapon. Return to Blighted Village and head into the Blacksmith’s forge; this is the basement we went into earlier to retrieve the blueprints.

Return to the Blacksmith's basement and use the Furnace to combine the Sussur Bark with a weapon. | Image credit: VG247/Larian

Interact with the furnace and select ‘Combine’. You’ll be able to input two items; a sword, dagger, or sickle of your choosing, and the Sussur Bark. When you’re ready, combine the two, and you’ll be given a Masterwork weapon to wield whenever you like.

Image credit: Larian/VG247

To help you choose which weapon to combine with the Sussur Bark, it’s worth noting that you cannot use already Enchanted weapons, and whichever weapon you do use will receive a bonus of +1 to its attack and damage rolls. It’ll also silence whoever you attack!

For more on Baldur’s Gate 3, make sure to check out the best spells your party can acquire in the early-game, where to find Druid Halsin if you haven't already, and how to rescue Baelen, who you'll find down in the Underdark.