Baldur's Gate 3: How to save Baelen and the Noblestalk

Throughout the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3, there are all sorts of interesting mushrooms to find - but not all of them are sentient. The rare and potent Noblestalk is a powerful healing agent that is very sought after aboveground. So much so that merchants like Baelen and Derryth Bonecloak are willing to risk their lives to snag some.

But while there’s no love lost between them, Derryth still sends your party to find the missing Baelen, who was last spotted on the trail of a Noblestalk mushroom.

Here’s how to rescue him!

How to rescue Baelen

To rescue Baelen, head north from the Myconid Colony to the Dread Hollow.

Here you find him stuck in a field of explosive bibberbang. He’s lost his bag and can’t get out without causing an almighty bang; go bibber.

You have three options on how to proceed, but I’d make a quicksave now because it’s very easy for things to go very wrong from here.

First, if you have a scroll of Misty Step handy, you can pass a strength check to throw it over to Baelen. He can then use it to teleport out of the minefield.

Alternatively, if you have a character with Misty Step, you can teleport over to Baelen’s bag, then over to him, then back to your party.

Or if you’re travelling with Lae’zel, or if you’re a Githyanki yourself, you can use the Githyanki power to increase jump distance and leap over the bibberbang.

Remember to toggle group mode off whichever option you choose! Otherwise the rest of your party will waltz into the bibberbang and kill everyone.

Image credit: Larian/VG247

To get Baelen’s bag, look for a torch in the top left-hand corner of the cave. This is what will make the bibberbang explode if you get too close. Teleport or jump to the torch and grab it and everything is already a lot less deadly.

Next to the torch you find Baelen’s bag. You can either search it for the scroll of Misty Step or pick the whole thing up to give to him.

Then teleport or jump to Baelen and hand over the goods. He’ll then teleport to safety.

Image credit: Larian/VG247

Before you leave, look over on the right-hand side of the cave. Next to the wall is a rare Noblestalk mushroom which you should definitely collect before you leave - it’s important to the Bonecloaks’ storyline.

Teleport or jump and grab it, then do one last leap back over to your party and Baelen.

Now that he’s clear of the bibberbang, he’ll return to Derryth at the colony.

Who should you give the Noblestalk to?

You now have a choice on your hands. You can either give the Noblestalk you found to the standoffish Derryth, or use it to cure the poisoned gnome next to Sovereign Spaw.

While it doesn’t really seem like Derryth deserves it, giving the Noblestalk to the gnome is a waste. You can cure them using a bog standard antidote or the Duergar antidote you get from avenging Glut’s circle. There’s no time limit.

If you give the Noblestalk to Derryth however, her attitude towards you thaws a little and she tells you to visit their shop in Baldur’s Gate, which now won’t have to close due to a lack of funds.

You also get a pair of cool gloves for your trouble if you complete the quest in this way.