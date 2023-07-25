If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
FEED THE FIRE

Armored Core 6 gameplay preview shows off sprawling levels and challenging battle sequences

Success comes from tinkering with highly customizable mech builds.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

FromSoftware has brought the Armored Core series back, and for those of you who have waited over a decade for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, a new gameplay preview was released today.

Narrated by the developers, in the video, you will learn all about the game's universe and mechanics and get the full-on game experience.

The deepest look yet at Armored Core 6's action, levels, and battle sequences.

As the video showcases, success in the game comes from tinkering with highly customizable mech builds. Learning the right strategies and techniques, such as staggering enemies with the right weapons, combining ranged and melee attacks, and taking every advantage in battle, will also lead to success.

The story of Armored Core 6 centers around a substance called Coral. It was discovered on the planet Rubicon and hailed as an energy resource that would bring about "a quantum leap" in human society. This "new era" was not to be, though.

That's because one day, the Coral caused a catastrophe with flames and storms engulfing the surrounding star systems, leaving behind deadly contamination. Since then, the area has been under strict surveillance, and a blockade is now around Rubicon.

Almost half a century has passed since the catastrophe, but history has a way of repeating itself as another unknown material has been discovered on a remote developing planet. It has thus caused conflict between secretive invaders and "greedy rebels," and signs of a full-blown conflict have arisen with independent mercenaries about to throw themselves into the vortex.

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicom will release on August 25 for PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Stephany is VG247’s News Editor. With a brain that lacks adhesive ducks, the ill-tempered, chaotic neutral fembot does her best to bring you the most interesting gaming news. She is also unofficially the site’s Lord of the Rings/Elder Scrolls Editor.

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch