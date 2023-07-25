Armored Core 6 gameplay preview shows off sprawling levels and challenging battle sequences

FromSoftware has brought the Armored Core series back, and for those of you who have waited over a decade for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, a new gameplay preview was released today.

Narrated by the developers, in the video, you will learn all about the game's universe and mechanics and get the full-on game experience.

The deepest look yet at Armored Core 6's action, levels, and battle sequences.

As the video showcases, success in the game comes from tinkering with highly customizable mech builds. Learning the right strategies and techniques, such as staggering enemies with the right weapons, combining ranged and melee attacks, and taking every advantage in battle, will also lead to success.

The story of Armored Core 6 centers around a substance called Coral. It was discovered on the planet Rubicon and hailed as an energy resource that would bring about "a quantum leap" in human society. This "new era" was not to be, though.

That's because one day, the Coral caused a catastrophe with flames and storms engulfing the surrounding star systems, leaving behind deadly contamination. Since then, the area has been under strict surveillance, and a blockade is now around Rubicon.

Almost half a century has passed since the catastrophe, but history has a way of repeating itself as another unknown material has been discovered on a remote developing planet. It has thus caused conflict between secretive invaders and "greedy rebels," and signs of a full-blown conflict have arisen with independent mercenaries about to throw themselves into the vortex.

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicom will release on August 25 for PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.