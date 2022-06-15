How do you tame a Fjordhawk in Ark: Survival Evolved?

Taming a Fjordhawk in Ark Survival Evolved’s new expansion is one of the best things you can do. The domesticated Andrewsarchus might have a turret on its back, but the Fjordhawk offers a set of much more practical bonuses, including easier inventory management and a handy status perk. Taming a Fjordhawk takes a fair bit of patience and luck, though.

Where is the Fjordhawk located in Ark?

Fjordhawks are usually found in the northwestern part of the map. Head to the coordinates 14 25, and you should find at least a few in the surrounding areas. It’s not just the Fjordhawk you want to look out for, though. You should prioritize one in an area where more large dinosaurs roam.

How do you tame a Fjordhawk in Ark?

Fjordhawks grow tame as they feed on dinosaurs, and while it seems like they’ll eat any dinosaur, the most practical taming method is finding a large one and bringing it down. That way, you can fill up the hawk’s taming meter more quickly and without having to hunt multiple dinos.

Getting a fjordhawk to its next meal is just a matter of finding a hawk, getting its attention by approaching it, and then leading it to the dino in question. The hawks follow you automatically, so as long as you don’t move too far and lose its attention, you can lead them pretty much anywhere.

What does the Fjordhawk do?

Once you have a pet Fjordhawk of your very own, you don’t have to worry about losing your inventory if you die. The Fjordhawk recovers your items, so you have everything once you respawn.

The Fjordhawk can also track wounded enemies if they flee you and marks any lost satchels you left lying around after death. In addition to an invulnerable state that absorbs a set amount of damage, it also lets you fast travel between beds without losing the items in your satchel

If you've tamed all the monsters you want for now, turn your attention to the Fjord's endgame activities and work towards getting the Mjolnir hammer skin next.