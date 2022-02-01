CrossfireX, Ark: Ultimate Survivor Edition, Edge of Eternity, more coming to Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft has announced the first batch of games coming to Game Pass in February.

Kicking things off on February 3 is Contrast for cloud and console. In this game, you will explore a vaudevillian world set in the 1920s. You can shift freely in and out of shadow as you aid a young girl all the while unraveling the mysteries behind her troubled family and try your best to help re-shape her future.

Action roguelike Dreamscaper will arrive the same day for cloud, console, and PC. The game features a waking/dreaming gameplay cycle whereby night you delve into your subconscious where you will face your nightmares and try to overcome challenges using various abilities. During the daytime, you will explore the city where you dwell and build relationships with others as you unlock permanent upgrades which will help you out next time you enter a dream phase.

Telling Lies will also arrive on February 3 for cloud, console, and PC. This investigative game features a non-linear storyline that revolves around secretly recorded video conversations. The game was directed by Sam Barlow, creator of Her Story and writer/designer of Silent Hill: Shattered Memories.

Landing on February 10 is Besiege on console, cloud and PC. This is a physics building game where you construct war machines to destroy fortresses, take out armies, and solve puzzles. In the single-player campaign, you’ll play your way through four islands with destructible environments, each with its own theme.

Coming to console on February 10 is CrossfireX, which is a day one release on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. The first single-player campaign, Operation: Catalyst, was developed in partnership with Remedy Entertainment. In the game, you will be controlling the Global Risk unit which has entered enemy territory to save a captured teammate and try to uncover the sercrets of the Black List Mercenary group.

Available days one with Game Pass, Edge of Eternity will be available for cloud, console, and PC the same day. Here, you will wage war in turn-based battles as you follow Daryon and Selene on their quest to find a cure to the Corrosion.

Skul: The Hero Slayer also arrived on February 10 for cloud, console, and PC. This action rogue-lite encourages you to lose your head. There are 100 playable characters each with their own abilities and plenty of items that can create synergies.

February 10 is a busy day because it will also see the release of The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom for cloud, console, and PC. In this semi-open-world action RPG, you will be battling hordes of zombies and monsters in the post-apocalyptic town of Wakefield. Playing as teen survivors Jack, Quint, June, or Dirk, you’ll explore the streets as you try to stop your powerful enemy Malondre from obtaining the Staff of Doom.

What better way to celebrate Valentine's Day than by playing Ark: Ultimate Survivor Edition? Coming to cloud, console, and PC, this is the definitive collection of the dinosaur riding survival game where you try to stay alive in a savage land. You can team up with other folks in battles, or travel together on many an adventure.

Infernax will also arrive on February 15 for cloud, console, and PC. Available on day one with Game Pass, here you will guide a knight who returns to his homeland only to find it plagued with unholy magic. While on your quest to find and destroy the source of this corruption, you will come into contact with dangerous creatures, beasts, and rugged terrains.

With new games coming, other games will be leaving the service. You have until February 15 to play Control, Code Vein, Final Fantasy 12 The Zodiac Age, The Medium, Project Winter, and The Falconeer.