How to tame Andrewsarchus in Ark Survival Evolved

Figuring out how to tame the Andrewsarchus in Ark Survival Evolved seems like a daunting task, especially since it doesn’t take much for the furry beasts to take you down, but with the right items and a bit of patience, you too can have your very own Andrewsarchus. Patience is the key here, as you’ll likely need to try several times before fully taming it – and then may need to tame it again later on.

Where to find Andrewsarchus

The island in the southwest of the Fjord region is home to the Andrewsarchus, the region under the giant blue floating runestone.

How do you tame an Andrewsarchus in Ark?

The only item you actually need to start taming is honey for bait, but some players recommend a few extra accessories to make the process easier. The Ghille suit is a popular choice, since it reduces your visibility by 50% If the Andrewsarchus keeps spotting you before it starts taking the honey, you may want to consider equipping the Ghille suit. You can also just hide up a tree or at a safe distance.

Others recommend bringing a grappling hook or crossbow along to make climbing easier. If the Andrewsarchus spots you, you need to break its line of sight to reduce its aggro, and climbing is the easiest, and fastest, way to do that.

Before chucking the honey down, make sure to defeat any predators or other creatures around the Andrewsarchus so they don’t attack Andy, steal the honey, or both. This process might attract the Andrewsarchus’ attention, so make sure your escape plan is in order.

Finally, if you can manage it, try luring the Andrewsarchus into an open area. If it runs into a wall or a cliff during the taming process, you’ll get chucked off and have to start over.

Where to find honey in Ark

Honey comes from beehives, as you’d expect, but you may also find special beehives with even more honey on the island where the Andrewsarchus live.

Once all your preparations are finished, toss the honey to the Andrewsarchus, and wait until it starts eating. Approach it, then follow the prompt to start riding.

While on top of the Andrewsarchus, you’ll see direction arrows show up on screen. Hold them down when the arrows are green until a checkmark appears, and then let go immediately once they turn red. Repeat the process until the Andrewsarchus is fully tamed.

Its tameness will gradually decrease over time, so you may have to do this again.

In return, you get a highly mobile monster to carry you around the Fjord and, best of all, it comes with a mounted gun turret because why not. You can enter the turret to aim and fire at enemies and earn a hefty amount of experience for your Andrewsarchus in the process, though it requires Advanced Rifle Bullets to use.

If you're keen on doing everything the Fjord has to offer, then getting the Mjolnir hammer skin should be your next goal.