Ark Fjordur egg locations | Where to find wyvern eggs and magmasaur eggs

You can never have enough wyverns or lava dinosaurs, and if that’s your philosophy on life too, you’ll be happy to learn that there’s wyvern eggs and magmasaur eggs on Fjordur. The new region in Ark Survival Evolved is home to all four wyvern types and a small enclave of Magmasaur in the depths of a volcano. Getting these eggs makes it easier to tame the critters when they hatch - assuming you survive long enough to hatch them, of course.

Where can you find wyvern eggs in Fjordur?

If you want all four wyvern egg types, it’ll take some traveling and nimble movements. Wyverns are among the most vicious enemies in Ark, and they don’t hesitate to attack on sight – or follow you for a long way to get their revenge.

Your best bet is dashing in, finding the nest, and running away as quickly as possible, as multiple wyverns usually surround the area where the nests are.

Fire wyvern egg location

Fire wyverns call the volcanic area in Fjordur’s southeastern region home. You can find an entrance underground at:

89 70

Follow the lava river into an open area where several wyverns are flying, and you can find the nest perched on the rock formations, typically fairly high off the ground.

Lightning wyvern egg location

These are in a cavern near the map’s western edge. The opening is at:

29 8

The wyverns sometimes gather near the entrance, so bear that in mind as you venture in. The nests are further in where the ground gives way to a large crevice.

Ice wyvern egg

The ice wyverns roost in the southwestern portion of the map. You can find an entrance to their nesting area at:

64 33

This one is a bit more dangerous since the nesting place’s layout includes a low ceiling. You’re essentially trapped in the tunnel with a handful of angry wyverns who object to you stealing their babies, so unless you really need a flying ice dragon, it may be best to leave them alone for now.

Poison wyvern location

The poison wyverns call the northern forest their home. Head to:

13 64

And take the path above the waterfall into a secluded grotto, where you’ll find the poison wyvern egg.

Where do you find Magmasaur eggs in Fjordur?

Magmasaurs live in the same volcano as the fire wyverns, but they nest further in. When you descend into the crevice, you see a tunnel with purple crystal encrusted on the roof. Head through there, and follow it into the volcano’s center, where you’ll find a few Magmasaur eggs, along with some feisty Magmasaur to contend with.

If you're after non-scaly tameable monsters, the Andrewsarchus with its gun turret and the ever-helpful Fjordhawk should absolutely be on your list.