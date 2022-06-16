Ark Fjordur resources | Where to find oil, honey, and fungal wood

Finding resources on Fjordur in Ark Survival Evolved takes a bit of getting used to. The new region is vast, and it takes a while to familiarize yourself with where some of the important materials are, including honey, fungal wood, and oil. These three are grouped fairly close together, so you can grab up as much as you need in one farming run without taking too much time.

Where do you find oil in Fjordur?

Fjordur isn’t short of oil rocks, but the vast majority of them are underwater. If you have a tamed water creature, you can swim through the river that passes through the region and mine the black oil rocks on the riverbed. There are no new water tames in Fjord, so just bring along whichever one you have already if this is the route you want to take.

The best place to find oil in Fjordur is on land, though. Head to the region around 78 80 on your map – it’s the barren island in the region’s southeast section – and you’ll find roughly a dozen oil rocks in a loose cluster. These respawn after a few hours. One rock gives you a fair bit of oil as well, so it’s an easier and more straightforward method of oil farming than.

Where do you find honey in Fjordur?

Fjordur introduces giant beehives that give you several units of honey when you harvest them, and there are quite a few scattered around the northeastern part of the map. If you plan on taming the Andrewsarchus, among other beasties, you’ll need plenty of honey to domesticate them.

Here’s where you should look for the giant beehives.

33 60

45 95

42 79

You may find giant hives elsewhere in the region, but these three spots in particular have high concentrations of them in the surrounding areas.

Where do you find fungal wood in Fjordur?

Fungal wood grows underwater, and your best bet for finding it is near where you can harvest giant beehives. Head to:

66 79

And then slide into the water. Dive down, and you should see several pieces of fungal wood – large objects that look like massive mushroom caps. Use your hatchet to harvest it, and check back later for more. There’s quite a bit to gather here, so you should be set for a while after just one run.

If you plan on going for the Mjolnir skin, make sure to tame a Fjordhawk first. Getting Mjolnir is a difficult process, and the new hawk tame helps conserve your resources if you die along the way.