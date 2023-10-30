Could a triple-A dark fantasy blockbuster be on the cards for Alan Wake 2 dev, Remedy?

Alan Wake 2 was finally released into the world last week, and director Sam Lake might already have dished out a bit of a sneak peak at the kind of game Remedy could work on next.

The studio’s latest horror title has received a pretty stellar reception, with many players and critics lamenting the fact that it’s made the inevitable task of picking out of game of the year for 2023 even more difficult. Now, in an interview with GQ, Lake has revealed that he’s still got at least one more idea he’d like to bring to fruition before he retires.

“Would I ever do anything else? Yeah. I'm still thinking that I will,” Lake, whose real name is Sami Antero Järvi, said regarding game development in response to being asked what he’d like to do in the future.

“There will be a time when I retire. It's just that… this has all been so engaging,” he added, before picking out a “crazy, huge budget, dark gothic fantasy, which I haven’t used for anything yet,” as a story idea he’s already had that he’d potentially like to tell at some juncture.

While the game in question certainly sounds ambitious as an elevator pitch, given the determination shown by Lake and Remedy in their quest to make a sequel to 2010’s Alan Wake, it doesn’t seem wise to be against this dark, gothic dream becoming a reality if the desire to create it really is there.

During the decade and change between the releases of the two Wake titles, punctuated in 2012 by the arrival of Alan Wake's American Nightmare, Lake and the studio were very honest with fans regarding just how tough putting the pieces in place to make the sequel was proving.

“After the first game, we worked hard to make the sequel happen,” Lake explained in a 2013 YouTube video (thanks, Kotaku) designed to address fans unhappy that Quantum Break had been revealed instead of Alan Wake 2.

“These games are huge undertakings and many things need to fall in place. The right partners and the funding,” he continued, adding: “From the creative perspective, it would be awesome if we could just create cool stuff and not worry about minor details like money, but we all know that that’s not the case.”

If you’re keen to add as much Alan Wake 2 into your life as possible while you play through it for the first time, you might want to check out a new clothing line inspired by it.