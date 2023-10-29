Alan Wake 2 gets an appropriately stylish collaboration with a Finnish fashion brand

If you're desperate to make your life revolve around Alan Wake 2 as much as possible, you might be interested in the streetwear collection that's been announced.

It seems like collaborating with fashion brands is all the rage with video games at the moment, with Elden Ring getting one only the other week. Now, Alan Wake joins the line up of titles with some honestly pretty good items of clothing you can adorn your body with. This particular collab comes courtesy of Finnish fashion brand Makia, who has a number of items on offer all about Alan Wake. "The unisex streetwear collection draws inspiration from the nightmarish world of Alan Wake and the enigmatic Cult of Tree featured in the sequel," reads a description of the collaboration.

"Characterised by the cult’s emblems and deer masks worn by the cultists, the collection evokes the eerie and unsettling feel of a small town with a big secret." It should be noted that you'll only be able to pick everything up from the set through Makia itself, but don't worry, it's all available to order through Makia's website, and yes there is international shipping. Luckily, the various items on offer aren't as ridiculously priced as what was in the Elden Ring collaboration, though you'll still probably need to pinch a few pennies.

The "Faces" t-shirt is probably my favourite of the lot, though at €44, it still won't be for everyone. Still, the whole collaboration does feel like it fits the weird vibes Alan Wake has on offer, so if you're someone who needs more stylish video game clothing in your life, there might be something there for you.

Of course, if you haven't even played Alan Wake 2, you might be asking if you should start with that. According to our own Kelsey's review, the answer is a resounding yes.