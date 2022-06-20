A Plague Tale: Requiem release date to be announced at upcoming gameplay showcase

Focus Entertainment has announced a Focus Showcase for A Plague Tale: Requiem where it will give a deeper look at gameplay, as well as finally confirming a release date.

A Plague Tale: Requiem was first revealed at last year's E3, but later this week, on June 23, we're going to get a proper look at gameplay, as well as a release date. "Tune in on June 23 to watch A Plague Tale: Requiem's release date reveal and an exclusive extended gameplay trailer!" reads the YouTuber Premiere's description, set to begin at 5pm BST. Currently the game is set to release this year, but we'll obviously find out this week.

We first had a taste of gameplay back at The Game Awards in 2021, though it didn't really give us an idea of how the game might actually feel. Thankfully, the other week developer Asobo Studio gave us a look at Requiem in action during the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase.

The sequel to the 2019 title A Plague Tale: Innocence certainly looks like it's stepping up in quality for the sequel. In the first game, protagonist Amicia mostly had to rely upon stealth rather than any kind of combat, considering her age and smaller stature compared to most of the grown men in the game.

However in Requiem, it looks like she's hellbent on fighting back against her enemies this time around, now donned with a crossbow. Stealth does of course seem like it will play a part once more, considering that was one of the main draws.

While it's unclear how younger brother and king of the rats Hugo will factor into the game, it does seem like his psychic rodent connection will play some part in the gameplay. There's always the chance we find out at the gameplay showcase later this week.

Asobo Studio also happens to be the developer of Microsoft Flight Simulator, which just so happens to be adding a bunch of old planes, as well as a dropship from Halo.