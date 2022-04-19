7 Days to Die, Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion, Unsouled, more coming to Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft has announced the next round of games coming to Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass in April.

Released today for cloud are EA Play games F1 2021 and Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered alongside Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion.

In Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion, out now for cloud, console, and PC, you take control of a turnip seeking a way to pay his debts to a corrupt mayor who happens to be an onion. The game mixes puzzle solving, dungeon exploring, and plant harvesting on your journey to avoid paying taxes and tearing down the establishment.

Coming to cloud, console, and PC on April 26 is 7 Days to Die. The open-world game is set in a post-apocalyptic world overrun by the undead and is a FPS mixed with survival horror, tower defense, and some RPG goodness.

April 26 will also see the release of Research and Destroy for console and PC. This day one Game Pass turn-based action game has you taking control of three Super Scientists. You will use them to research and develop new weapons and gadgets in an effort to destroy the Supernatural hordes that are crushing humanity.

Bugsnax, as you know, is coming to cloud, console, and PC on April 28. So is day one release Unsouled. Inspired by the game Onimusha 2, in this 2D-action RPG game for console and PC, you will be testing your reflexes and combo skills. The gameplay focused primarily on fast-paced, highly-stylized combat with an interactive environment.

On April 30, some games will be leaving the service. These are: Cricket 19, Outlast 2, Secret Neighbor, and Streets of Rage 4.