If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

2

GAMES FOR THE PASSES

7 Days to Die, Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion, Unsouled, more coming to Xbox Game Pass

F1 2021 and Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered are heading to the cloud.
Stephany Nunneley avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley News Editor
Published on

Microsoft has announced the next round of games coming to Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass in April.

Released today for cloud are EA Play games F1 2021 and Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered alongside Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion.

In Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion, out now for cloud, console, and PC, you take control of a turnip seeking a way to pay his debts to a corrupt mayor who happens to be an onion. The game mixes puzzle solving, dungeon exploring, and plant harvesting on your journey to avoid paying taxes and tearing down the establishment.

Coming to cloud, console, and PC on April 26 is 7 Days to Die. The open-world game is set in a post-apocalyptic world overrun by the undead and is a FPS mixed with survival horror, tower defense, and some RPG goodness.

April 26 will also see the release of Research and Destroy for console and PC. This day one Game Pass turn-based action game has you taking control of three Super Scientists. You will use them to research and develop new weapons and gadgets in an effort to destroy the Supernatural hordes that are crushing humanity.

Bugsnax, as you know, is coming to cloud, console, and PC on April 28. So is day one release Unsouled. Inspired by the game Onimusha 2, in this 2D-action RPG game for console and PC, you will be testing your reflexes and combo skills. The gameplay focused primarily on fast-paced, highly-stylized combat with an interactive environment.

On April 30, some games will be leaving the service. These are: Cricket 19, Outlast 2, Secret Neighbor, and Streets of Rage 4.

Tagged With

About the Author

Stephany Nunneley avatar

Stephany Nunneley

News Editor

Half-blind/half-dyslexic, bad typist, wine enthusiast, humanitarian, intellectual savant, idiot savior, lover of all things nonsensical, animal hoarder and highly sarcastic.

Support VG247

You give us money, we give you an ad-free reading experience, merch discounts, a newsletter every month, and elite status amongst your friends.

See more information

More News

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch