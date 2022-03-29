Xbox Games with Gold April: Another Sight, Hue, MX vs ATV Alive, more

Coming in April to the Xbox Games with Gold lineup are four titles, and each one is rather different from the next.

On the Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, you can play Another Sight, Hue, Outpost Kaloki X, and MX vs ATV Alive.

As usual, the games are available to Xbox Live Gold members and Xbox Games Pass Ultimate subscribers.

First up is Another Sight which will be available for the entire month. In this steampunk world, you will switch between two characters: the teenager Kit, and a ginger-haired cat named Hodge. As you explore a Victorian era London, you will find the platform game has an emphasis on culture and character. It is filled with historical cameos, and focuses on the "emotional development of the relationship" between its two protagonists as they rely on each other while going through the game's various levels.

Next up is Hue, a platform puzzler that has you searching through a gray world for your mother who has turned an impossible color due to the fracturing of the Annular Spectrum. You will need to find the shards and make obstacles disappear to reveal new pathways and more puzzles. The further you go, the more colors you unlock and the harder the game gets. Hue will be available starting April 16 and will stick around until May 15.

From April 1-15, Outpost Kaloki X will be available. In this game, you are tasked with building your very own intergalactic tycoon empire. The game is said to be filled with clever characters and wacky storylines, where it’s your job to keep the visiting aliens happy and make bank. You can play Adventure Story, War Story or any one of 11 different Scenarios and even chat with patrons to find out what they really want.

MX vs ATV Alive will replace the aformentioned game on April 16 and it will stick around until the end of the month. In it, you will race across a wide variety of tracks on your customizable rider while biking with the Rider Reflex through mud, sand, and snow to own the competition.

And don't forget: Super Power Soccer will be hanging around until April 15.