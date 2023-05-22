If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Just Can't Miss

Xbox Game Pass continues its hot streak with another critically-acclaimed game launching tomorrow

Planet of Lana seems like a must play for Game Pass subscribers.

Oisin Kuhnke
News by Oisin Kuhnke Contributor
Published on

Xbox Game Pass continues to prove its value, with Planet of Lana receiving incredibly strong reviews ahead of it dropping on the service tomorrow.

One of the best things about Game Pass is the way it gives you the opportunity to try out the smaller games in between your playthroughs of the biggest hits of the year. There's plenty of great smaller titles, like Citizen Sleeper, or Signalis. And now, if you're looking for something else to play, it seems like Planet of Lana might be the perfect choice.

Watch on YouTube

Reviews have started to come in for Planet of Lana, an Xbox console exclusive that drops on Game Pass tomorrow, May 23, and they are looking incredibly strong. GamesRadar gave the game a 4.5/5, highlighting its "fantastic variety of puzzle scenarios" and numerous "memorable moments." Rock Paper Shotgun didn't score its review, but said that "cinematic action sequences and environments are worth your six hours."

If you haven't heard about Planet of Lana, it's in the vein of cinematic platformers like Limbo, though with a slightly brighter and more colourful environment. You should expect similar kinds of puzzles, with its own take on the genre. Plus, it really does have quite a gorgeous looking art style

Planet of Lana isn't the only gem joining Game Pass this month. If you're looking for some more indie goodness, Cassette Beasts, a Pokemon-like that lets you fuse the creatures you collect, arrives just a couple of days after Planet of Lana on May 25. And at the end of the month on May 30, Chicory: A Colorful Tale arrives on Game Pass, a title made by the developers behind Wandersong and Celeste. In it you play as a dog called Pizza (yes, actually), and literally fill the world with colour as you can draw on literally anything.

Planet of Lana launches on PC and Xbox Series X/S tomorrow, May 23.

Comments
