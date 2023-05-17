Get Ready for FIFA 23, Planet of Lana, Railway Empire 2, and more on Game Pass this month

The latest list of titles coming to Game Pass has been announced to close out May.

You can expect eight new titles to round out the month. These titles are FIFA 23, Eastern Exorcist, Ghostlore, Planet of Lana, Massive Chalice, Railway Empire 2, and Chicory: A Colorful Tale.

Eastern Exorcist reveal trailer.

FIFA 23 is available now on PC and console through PC Game Pass and Ultimate via EA Play.

Tomorrow, May 18, finds Eastern Exorcist arriving for console and PC. In the 2D side-scrolling action RPG, a fictitious Eastern world is infested with vicious demons and monsters. As a skilled exorcist, you will take on the evil in this brutal world and experience "unforeseen entanglements of complex beings." It looks like a lovely game with its hand-drawn Chinese ink painting style, and even the tactical combat mechanics are hand-drawn frame-by-frame.

Arriving alongside the aforementioned on May 18 is Ghostlore for console. Available now with PC Game Pass, Ghostlore is an Eastpunk action RPG where you fight monsters from Southeast-Asian folklore. Inspired by ARPGs such as Diablo 2 and Titan Quest, the game features a detailed item and character customization system, multiclass system, procedurally generated maps, and a cool 90's retro aesthetic.

One of the most anticipated indie titles of 2023, Planet of Lana tells the story of Lana and her loyal animal companion, Mui, who are on a mission to rescue Lana's sister. It arrives on console and PC on May 23.

May 25 will see the release of Cassette Beasts for console. Recently added to PC Game Pass, the game tasks you with collecting monsters to use during turn-based battles as you adventure into the open-world RPG.

Coming to console and clou on May 25 is Massive Chalice, a tactical strategy game from Double Fine Productions. As the Immortal Ruler of the nation, you’ll take command of its heroes, forge marriages to strengthen your Bloodlines, and battle a mysterious enemy known as the Cadence in a 300-year war.

Another game coming to cloud, console, and PC on May 25 is Railway Empire 2. In it, you will grow your company into the largest railway company on the continent and outsmart your competitors as you connect cities and companies with an ever-expanding network of rail lines, bridges, and tunnels.

The final title coming to the service this month is Chicory: A Colorful Tale from the creators of Wandersong + Celeste. Arriving on May 30 for console and PC, this lovely top-down adventure game takes place in a coloring book world where you can draw on anything. Use your painting powers to explore new places, solve puzzles, help your friends, and change the world.

Leaving Soon

New games mean older titles will leave Game Pass.

Be sure to play these five games before they leave: Europa Universalis, Evil Genius 2: World Domination, FIFA 21, Floppy Knights, and Lawn Mowing Simulator.

If you like what you play, you can get a discount in the store and pick up where you left off.