Embark on a breathtaking journey when Planet of Lana releases on PC and Xbox this month

Wishfully has provided a release date for its cinematic puzzle adventure game, Planet of Lana.

Published by Thunderful, Planet of Lana will release on May 23 for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. It is also a day-one release on Game Pass.

One of the most anticipated indie titles of 2023, the game tells the story of Lana and her loyal animal companion, Mui, who are on a mission to rescue Lana's sister.

Set in an alien world of wonder and adventure, the duo will encounter strange creatures and dangerous machines lurking in lush forests, mysterious caves, and arid desert landscapes.

Built around the companion mechanic that connects Lana and Mui, gameplay consists of platforming, cinematic puzzles, and stealth sequences. Only by working in tandem can you solve the puzzles and avoid the dangers such as stalking spindle-legged robot menaces and some unfriendly fauna.

From what little we have heard of the game's soundtrack, it will likely be lovely due to being composed by DICE and BAFTA-nominated composer Takeshi Furukawa (The Last Guardian), known for various game, film, and television scores.

Announced during Summer Game Fest 2021, Planet of Lana was originally set for release in 2022 before being delayed to spring 2023.