If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
2023 lookin' busy

Planet of Lana release moved to spring 2023, coming day one to Xbox Game Pass

Good things come to those who wait.
Stephany Nunneley avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley News Editor
Published on

The lovely cinematic puzzle adventure Planet of Lana will miss its planned 2022 release and will instead arrive during spring 2023.

According to publisher Thunderful and independent studio Wishfully, the delay will provide the development team with extra time to ensure the game meets its full potential.

"We’re sorry that completing development on Planet of Lana will take longer than initially expected, but we promise it will be worth the wait,” said Wishfully director Adam Stjarnljus.

“Planet of Lana has been a passion project for us for a long time, so we want to ensure that when it’s finally available, people are getting it in pristine condition. Plus, Game Pass users will get to play it on launch day, which is exciting to us as it means we get to share it with as wide a fanbase as possible.”

Ahead of its public gameplay demo at gamescom 2022, Wishfully has not only debuted a new trailer for the game (as seen above), but has provided information on some of the companion mechanics you can expect between Lana and her cat-like companion Mui.

Planet of Lana is set to release on PC via Steam and the Windows 10 Store and for Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. The game will also be a day one release on Xbox Game Pass.

Tagged With

About the Author

Stephany Nunneley avatar

Stephany Nunneley

News Editor

Half-blind/half-dyslexic, bad typist, wine enthusiast, humanitarian, intellectual savant, idiot savior, lover of all things nonsensical, animal hoarder and highly sarcastic.

Support VG247

You give us money, we give you an ad-free reading experience, merch discounts, a newsletter every month, and elite status amongst your friends.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch