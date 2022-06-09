If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Gorgeous

Here's new footage of lovely puzzle-adventure game Planet of Lana

This one has been on our radar for a while.
Stephany Nunneley avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley News Editor
Published on

A video for the utterly gorgeous Planet of Lana was shown off today, providing us with a look at some new gameplay.

Announced during Summer Game Fest 2021, Planet of Lana is a cinematic puzzle adventure game framed by an epic sci-fi saga stretching across centuries and galaxies. The game stars a young girl and her loyal friend Mui who are on a rescue mission to save the girl's sister.

In a colorful world full of machines and unknown creatures, the story is experienced through the lens of a cinematic side-scrolling gameplay format. From a gameplay perspective, it’s not only an adventure, but contains platforming, puzzles, tense stealth sequences, and a companion mechanic that allows the duo to use their abilities in tandem.

The trailer, shown during today's Day of the Devs following the Summer Game Fest showcase, gives us a look at sections of the game we've not yet seen, along with some of the mysterious machines that have crashed onto Lana’s peaceful world. Creative director Adam Stjarnljus guides you through the gameplay on show.

Scored by multi-award-winning and BAFTA-nominated composer Takeshi Furukawa (The Last Guardian) and in development at Wishfully Studios, Planet of Lana will be released on PC and Xbox this year.

Tagged With

About the Author

Stephany Nunneley avatar

Stephany Nunneley

News Editor

Half-blind/half-dyslexic, bad typist, wine enthusiast, humanitarian, intellectual savant, idiot savior, lover of all things nonsensical, animal hoarder and highly sarcastic.

Support VG247

You give us money, we give you an ad-free reading experience, merch discounts, a newsletter every month, and elite status amongst your friends.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch