Here's new footage of lovely puzzle-adventure game Planet of Lana

A video for the utterly gorgeous Planet of Lana was shown off today, providing us with a look at some new gameplay.

Announced during Summer Game Fest 2021, Planet of Lana is a cinematic puzzle adventure game framed by an epic sci-fi saga stretching across centuries and galaxies. The game stars a young girl and her loyal friend Mui who are on a rescue mission to save the girl's sister.

In a colorful world full of machines and unknown creatures, the story is experienced through the lens of a cinematic side-scrolling gameplay format. From a gameplay perspective, it’s not only an adventure, but contains platforming, puzzles, tense stealth sequences, and a companion mechanic that allows the duo to use their abilities in tandem.

The trailer, shown during today's Day of the Devs following the Summer Game Fest showcase, gives us a look at sections of the game we've not yet seen, along with some of the mysterious machines that have crashed onto Lana’s peaceful world. Creative director Adam Stjarnljus guides you through the gameplay on show.

Scored by multi-award-winning and BAFTA-nominated composer Takeshi Furukawa (The Last Guardian) and in development at Wishfully Studios, Planet of Lana will be released on PC and Xbox this year.