PlayStation and Switch owners will soon be able to enjoy what PC and Xbox users have since last year: Wishfully’s cinematic puzzle adventure game, Planet of Lana.

Releasing on PlayStation 4, PS5, and Switch next month, the game tells the story of Lana and her loyal animal companion, Mui, who are on a mission to rescue Lana's sister.

Planet Of Lana | Nintendo Switch & PlayStation | Date Reveal Trailer Rejoice, PlayStation and Switch owners: Planet of Lana is coming to your consoles in April.

Featuring a colorful watercolor landscape, the duo will explore an alien world of wonder and adventure through mysterious caves to arid desert landscapes, encountering strange creatures and even dangerous machines lurking in lush forests.

Built around the companion mechanic that connects Lana and Mui, gameplay consists of platforming, cinematic puzzles, and stealth sequences. Only by working in tandem can you solve the puzzles and avoid dangers such as stalking, spindle-legged robot menaces, and some unfriendly fauna.

It is a lovely game, as is the soundtrack, which isn’t surprising considering it was composed by DICE and BAFTA-nominated composer Takeshi Furukawa (The Last Guardian). The soundtrack was up for Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition at the 2024 DICE Awards, but Marvel's Spider-Man 2 won the award.

Announced during Summer Game Fest 2021, Planet of Lana was initially set for release in 2022 before being delayed to May 23, 2023, for PC and Xbox.

You can pick the game up for PlayStation consoles and Switch on April 16.