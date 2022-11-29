World of Warcraft: Dragonflight professions explained — all the new features and how they work

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is out, which means there’s obviously a load of new exciting content to try out. However, one of the more daunting ventures for a fresh-faced player is the new professions system.

Professions are far more involved, with a lot more depth than before. However, with more depth comes the danger to drown in obscure systems and waves of complexity.

To help you out, we’ve broken down everything you need to know about Dragonflight professions for players looking to give it a try, explaining all the new features and systems.

Check out the new cinematic for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight!

Where to learn Dragonflight professions

All your Dragonflight profession trainers can be found in the Wingrest Embassy.

This is the first main quest hub you’ll run come to as you start questing through Dragonflight, and it’s a good idea to pick up these professions as soon as possible so you can harvest materials from nodes you find while questing, or start gaining crafting XP as soon as possible.

Profession equipment

Crafting equipment with its own stats are now available in Dragonflight, which are equipable in dedicated profession slots alongside crafting tools.

Simply drag and click to add important profession gear. This is super important!

So, for example, your Blacksmith Hammer that’s been stuck in your bags forever can now be added to an equipment slot. More bag space is always a good thing.

In addition, crafting equipment with crucial stat boosts are also a big thing. You’ll get your first piece at the Ruby Life Pools from a quest, which can offer stat boosts such as crafting speed or multi craft chance.

To get more, you’ll need to buy them from other players or make them yourself through professions.

Profession item quality

With the new profession system, both gathered and created profession items come in one of five qualities. The quality of an item is shown by symbol next to it, with a single bronze badge indicating a poor tier one item, while three golden badges means a good tier three item, and a single large orange badge indicating a wonderful tier five item.

These will do the job, but you can do far better.

As a rule of thumb, the higher tier an item is, the better it is. The difference between a tier one and tier five health potion is significant.

Profession Specialisations

To help players differentiate themselves from other crafters and gatherers out there, profession specialisation has been added. This allows you to invest a limited number of profession knowledge points into certain aspects of your chosen profession.

Doing so will increase the quality of certain things you create or collect, allow you to create more illusive items that others cant, and more customisation options.

You need to reach at least level 25 in the Dragonflight version of a profession to start specialising, so it takes a fair bit of time investment to start.

Crafting Orders

Whereas before you had to manually list profession-based items on the auction house and hope there’s a willing buyer for it, players can now provide specific items to order with crafting orders.

To do this, make your way to a Crafting Table (you can find one for each profession in Valdrakken). From there, you can see what players are looking for and provide the required service, be it a crafted piece of gear, a potion, or otherwise.

That wraps up our brief guide on the new profession system added in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight! for more Dragonflight stuff, check out our news piece on the frustrating launch experience some players were experiencing!