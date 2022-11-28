World of Warcraft players are stocked up on snacks and ready to go hard on the Dragonflight launch

The launch of a new WoW expansion is nearly here. In less than 24 hours, tens of thousands of players will spew into World of Warcraft: Dragonflight for all-nighters and gaming marathons. For this sort of undertaking you need passion, will, and lots of snacks.

And so the internet is ablaze with the hauls of food and drink every true hero needs when taking on a new expansion from day one. We’re talking about a vast stretch of different options, from the respectable healthy spread to the classic fizzy drinks and crisps. Some are even getting wasted.

If you're looking for something to watch before launch, why not make it the new cinematic for the 100th time.

“Snacks for my ~24h Dragonflight release session tonight. Will it be enough?” writes Twitter user Mareyasei, who posted their mix of candy, fruit, and a trusty energy drink online. While they maintained balance in their snack choices, others went all the way to the green and sensible side of things like EsuMonk, who went hard on fruit, juice, and low-cal finger food.

But then, there were those staying true to the old ways. The Doritoes x Monster combo, take out orders ready to go, and I’m afraid to report that’s how this writer will be approaching things also. With a butchered sleep schedule and some cash set aside, I’m making a trek down the shops to pick up some ginger beer, but I’ll also be keeping things classy with Camembert and fancy bread.

However, there are a few out there who truly understand the merit in MMOs like World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, hosting parties where friends can jump in and explore together. Either in person, or via Discord, there’s no better way to experience new content drops than to chat with pals while doing so.

Let us know if you’re planning on jumping in live tonight! If so, what snacks have you got ready to go?