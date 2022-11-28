World of Warcraft: Dragonflight release times — when is the new expansion coming out?

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is nearly out, bringing with it a whole new land to explore, new systems, new dangers, collectables, and more.

As usual with the new WoW expansion launch, there’s going to be an exciting rush to jump in and explore the world as soon as possible. There’s no time quite like the first 24 hours of a new expansion!

This page outlines the World of Warcraft: Dragonflight release times, as well as a brief overview of everything you’ve got to look forward to in the new expansion.

You've gotta watch the new cinematic if you haven't already!

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight release time, date

The World of Warcraft: Dragonflight release date is Monday October 28.

On top of that, Activision Blizzard has released detailed release times across all their major regions, so we know exactly when the new adventure will start.

The World of Warcraft: Dragonflight global release times are:

USA West Coast (PST) — 3PM

USA East Coast (EST) — 6PM

UK (GMT) — 11PM

Europe (CET) — 12AM

Bear in mind if you’re planning on playing minute one, is that you’ll be joined by hordes (and alliances, I guess) of other like minded players all trying the same thing. It will likely be hectic, so don’t be surprised if you have loads of contest for profession nodes or certain quests.

All new major features coming with World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

If you’ve not been keeping track of all the major additions and changes coming with World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, we’ve listed them all out below in brief so you have a general idea of what to expect.

New Race: Drakthyr — A dragon-humanoid race has been added to the game with Dragonflight, tied in heavily with the story of the expansion.

New class: Evoker — Drakthyr are the sole race able to play the Evoker, able to fill either a DPS or healing role.

New talent tree — A blend of new quality and classic philosophy is being brought to the in-game talent tree, providing a greater number of options for how you construct your character.

Revolutionised profession system — Crafting orders, crafting quality as well as profession specialisations have been added, providing a bit more complexity and depth to the system.

New dungeons

New UI overhaul allowing for greater customisation

New factions

New raid and mythic + season — both starting December 12!

With all that, we hope you have a great time out in Dragonflight!