World of Warcraft Trading Post explained — how to earn tender tokens and complete challenges

The Trading Post has been added to World of Warcraft, providing free cosmetic rewards for those who complete certain challenges and log in on a monthly basis.

To help you figure out what exactly is going on with WoW’s newest player retention tool, we’ve written up this quick and to-the-point guide on how to earn Trader’s Tender, how much tender you can get per month, where to find the trading post vendors for Alliance and Horde, and more.

Aside from the Trading Post, there are a bunch of new features added with Dragonflight!

What is the Trading Post?

Two vendors and a display, simple as!

World of Warcraft’s Trading post is a new feature added to the game on February 1, 2023. It acts as a battle pass for the game, a free progression system where players can complete monthly challenges for a currency called Trader’s Tender. With Trader’s Tender, you can buy a selection of rotating cosmetics from a trading post vendor.

These cosmetics rotate in and out of the store by the month, with some of the more expensive rewards remaining available for up to three months. If you miss a certain reward you really wanted don't worry, as nothing will be taken out of the trading post rotation permanently, it’ll just go in the vault and return sometime in the future.

As such, there’s less fomo (fear of missing out) as you’d find with regular battle passes. It’s also free for all players, since you’ll already be paying for the World of Warcraft subscription. In short, the trading post is a good way of earning some new and returning weapons, armour, pets, and mounts.

Where is the trading post for Alliance and Horde players

For Alliance players, you can find the trading post in Stormwind, inside the Mage District. It’s right outside The Stockades, by the river.

If you’re a member of the Horde, then you’ll want to rush down to the Valley of Strength. On the ground floor, by an elevator on the West side, you’ll find the trading post.

Both trading posts have two vendors and the same rewards regardless of faction, so don’t worry too much about missing out on anything because of what side you chose.

How to earn Trader’s Tender

There's plenty up for grabs for those willing to put in the time.

Trader’s Tender is the currency tied to the Trading Post, and is what you’ll spend to collect the variety of cosmetics up for sale. As such, those who want to collect as much as possible will want to earn the maximum amount each month.

In total, players can earn up to 1,000 Trader’s Tender per month by default. This does not include the 500 Trader’s Tender you earn for owning World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, and the 500 Trader’s Tender you earn for completing the Trading Post introduction quest.

You earn 500 Trader’s tender per month just for logging in. The remaining 500 Trader’s Tender can be earned by completing the variety of monthly Trading Post quests available to you. These change each month, so you’ll want to keep track of what’s available.

In short, here are all the sources of Trader’s Tender:

500 - logging in (monthly)

- logging in (monthly) 500 - completing Trading Post quests (monthly)

- completing Trading Post quests (monthly) 500 - owning World of Warcraft: Dragonflight (one time)

- owning World of Warcraft: Dragonflight (one time) 500 - completing the Trading Post introduction quest (one time)

That wraps up our guide on World of Warcraft’s Trading Post! For more guides, check out our articles on all the Dragonflight glyph locations, as well as our World of Warcraft Dragonflight levelling guide.